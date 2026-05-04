Isha Ambani And Manish Malhotra Take Over NYC

At the Vogue Met Gala pre-party held in New York City, Isha Ambani and Manish Malhotra served a masterclass in how to take Indian craftsmanship global.

No theatrics, no over-the-top gimmicks, just two desi fashionistas showing exactly how it’s done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish kept it sharp and unfussy in an all-black look, building a clean base with a classic turtleneck and relaxed trousers. The real moment? A dramatic tulle shawl that brought in texture and that signature couture flair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

He finished it off with a delicate, pastel floral brooch. It was a subtle addition but impossible to miss.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

Isha, on the other hand, went into full storytelling mode in a custom Manish Malhotra x Swadesh creation.

She wore a reimagined bandage dress crafted using 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India. With over 450 hours of work behind it, the look was a tribute to Indian artisanship.

Her styling by Anaita Shroff Adjania was crisp yet striking and included statement diamond jewellery, including floral earrings and a bold ring.

Her braid, adorned with a Jadai Billai inspired by traditional temple jewellery, kept the look rooted even as it felt completely global.