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Isha Ambani And Manish Malhotra Take Over NYC

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 13:06 IST

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At the Vogue Met Gala pre-party held in New York City, Isha Ambani and Manish Malhotra served a masterclass in how to take Indian craftsmanship global.

No theatrics, no over-the-top gimmicks, just two desi fashionistas showing exactly how it’s done. 

Manish Malhotra Met Gala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish kept it sharp and unfussy in an all-black look, building a clean base with a classic turtleneck and relaxed trousers. The real moment? A dramatic tulle shawl that brought in texture and that signature couture flair.

 

Manish Malhotra Met Gala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

He finished it off with a delicate, pastel floral brooch. It was a subtle addition but impossible to miss.

 

Isha Ambani Met Gala

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

Isha, on the other hand, went into full storytelling mode in a custom Manish Malhotra x Swadesh creation.

 

Isha Ambani Met Gala

She wore a reimagined bandage dress crafted using 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India. With over 450 hours of work behind it, the look was a tribute to Indian artisanship.

 

Isha Ambani Met Gala

Her styling by Anaita Shroff Adjania was crisp yet striking and included statement diamond jewellery, including floral earrings and a bold ring.

 

Isha Ambani Met Gala

Her braid, adorned with a Jadai Billai inspired by traditional temple jewellery, kept the look rooted even as it felt completely global. 

REDIFF STYLE

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