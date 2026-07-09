Vivo Y500 4G: Display To Battery, Here's What's New

The Y500 4G from Vivo is on sale in select international markets.

Compared with the Y500 5G, it features a slightly smaller 8,100 mAh battery and a rectangular rear camera module in place of the circular design.

Vivo Y500 4G specs: 8,100 mAh battery, 50 MP camera

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Price: Rs 34,000

The Vivo Y500 4G is priced at around Rs 34,000 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, while the 8 GB + 256 GB model costs approximately Rs 38,000.

2. Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED Screen

The handset features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5 K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits.

3. Processor: 6nm Unisoc T7300

It is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T7300 processor, featuring an octa-core CPU with clock speeds of up to 2.2 GHz for reliable everyday performance.

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear Camera

For photography, the phone features a 50 MP primary rear camera alongside a 2 MP macro lens, while a 32 MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

5. Battery: 8,100 mAh

This model is backed by a rather large 8,100 mAh battery with 44 W fast charging support.

6. Software: OriginOS 6

It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and multiple satellite navigation systems.

7. IP Rating: IP69

The Vivo Y500 4G comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and features a 4,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for improved heat management.