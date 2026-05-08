Vivo X300: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 200 MP Camera

Vivo's flagship premium device, the X300 Ultra is built for photography enthusiasts, featuring a powerful 200MP ZEISS imaging setup with enhanced long-range zoom performance.

Paired with the dedicated Photographer Kit, it delivers a professional shooting experience without limitations, while its IP68 and IP69 ratings provide strong resistance against dust and water. The device is fuelled by a reliable lithium-ion battery for dependable all-day use.

Launch benefits include a 10 per cent instant bank discount and a complimentary one-year extended warranty. Pre-orders are now live via Vivo's official store, Amazon and Flipkart, with sales beginning from May 14.

A Vivo with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 200 MP Camera, advanced cooling

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The flagship Vivo X300 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.82-inch high-resolution LTPO AMOLED screen, delivering crisp 2K visuals with a refined 20:9 aspect ratio. It's further reinforced with durable Armour Glass, ensuring both elegance and resilience in everyday use.

2. Processor

The device runs on Qualcomm's latest premium Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the powerful Adreno 840 graphics unit and Vivo's advanced VS1+ imaging engine.

3. Camera

Very well equipped in the camera department, it features an advanced triple-lens rear system developed alongside ZEISS, highlighted by a 200 MP main sensor. It also includes a high-resolution 200 MP periscope zoom camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens for expansive captures. Up front, a 50 MP front-facing camera delivers crisp and detailed self-portraits.

4. Cooling System

It packs a large 5800 mm² vapour cooling system for efficient heat control and nearly 4 hours of use, supports 4K 120fps 10-bit video capture and can record steadily for over 5 hours even at 35°C.

5. Connectivity And Design

The Vivo X300 Ultra offers fast connectivity with support for modern networks, wireless tech, navigation and USB-C, all packed into a slim yet sturdy body measuring about 163 × 77 × 8.19 mm and weighing roughly 232 gm.

6. Price

The price for the 16 GB + 512 GB model is ₹1,59,999 and is available in stylish Eclipse Black and Victory Green finishes.

Buyers can also purchase the advanced ZEISS telephoto attachment and imaging grip separately, or opt for discounted bundle packages, including the exclusive Photographer Kit with extra zoom capabilities.

7. Battery

It is backed by a massive 6,600 mAh battery, delivering long-lasting usage with ultra-fast 100 W wired charging alongside convenient 40 W wireless top-ups for added flexibility.