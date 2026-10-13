Home  » Get Ahead » Vivo X Fold 6: Premium Foldable With 200MP Zeiss Camera

Vivo X Fold 6: Premium Foldable With 200MP Zeiss Camera

By REDIFF GADGETS October 13, 2026 12:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Vivo has unveiled the X Fold 6 in India, adding a new premium foldable to its smartphone portfolio.

The device brings a Zeiss-engineered triple-camera array with a 200 MP main sensor and ships with OriginOS 7, based on Android 17.

Pre-bookings are already underway, with open sales set to begin on October 13 through Vivo's India e-store.

Vivo X Fold 6 comes with 200 MP Zeiss camera, dual 120 Hz AMOLED displays, 6,900 mAh battery, 80W charging and dimensity 9500 super edition

Vivo X Fold 6

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Price: Rs 219,999

It has been priced at Rs 219,999 in India for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The foldable smartphone will be offered in two finishes: Nebula Teal and Prism Black.

Vivo X Fold 6

2. Display: 8.02-inch Screen

The foldable Vivo handset opens up to reveal an 8.02-inch AMOLED screen, complete with 120 Hz refresh technology, 300 Hz touch response and HDR compatibility.

A 6.51-inch AMOLED display sits on the exterior for use when the device is folded, carrying the same set of display enhancements.

Vivo X Fold 6

3. Processor: MediaTek's 3 nm

This model is equipped with MediaTek's 3 nm Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor, alongside 12 GB of LPDDR5x Ultra memory and 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Vivo X Fold 6

4. IP Rating: IP58 and IP59

The foldable is rated IP58 and IP59, offering resistance against dust ingress and water exposure.

Vivo X Fold 6

5. Design: 228 gm

The Vivo X Fold 6 spans 157.16 × 145.66 × 4.40 mm. Once closed, its footprint changes to 157.16 × 74.26 × 9.40 mm. The foldable weighs approximately 228 gm.

Vivo X Fold 6

Battery: 80W Wired Fast Charging

Powering the foldable is a 6,900 mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging for quicker top-ups.

More News Coverage

Rediff GadgetsRediff TechVivoVivo X Fold 6 Price in IndiaVivo X Fold 6 India Launch

More From Rediff

Sara Hits The Udta Teer When It Comes To...

Sara Hits The Udta Teer When It Comes To...
Seriously Good Eggs

Seriously Good Eggs
Don't Let Your Health Insurance Lapse

Don't Let Your Health Insurance Lapse

Related Stories

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

Quick Links

Vivo X Fold 6Vivo IndiaFoldable Vivo

Web Stories

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?
Vivo V80 Launched In India

Vivo V80 Launched In India
India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States