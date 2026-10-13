Vivo X Fold 6: Premium Foldable With 200MP Zeiss Camera

Vivo has unveiled the X Fold 6 in India, adding a new premium foldable to its smartphone portfolio.

The device brings a Zeiss-engineered triple-camera array with a 200 MP main sensor and ships with OriginOS 7, based on Android 17.

Pre-bookings are already underway, with open sales set to begin on October 13 through Vivo's India e-store.

Vivo X Fold 6 comes with 200 MP Zeiss camera, dual 120 Hz AMOLED displays, 6,900 mAh battery, 80W charging and dimensity 9500 super edition

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Price: Rs 219,999

It has been priced at Rs 219,999 in India for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The foldable smartphone will be offered in two finishes: Nebula Teal and Prism Black.

2. Display: 8.02-inch Screen

The foldable Vivo handset opens up to reveal an 8.02-inch AMOLED screen, complete with 120 Hz refresh technology, 300 Hz touch response and HDR compatibility.

A 6.51-inch AMOLED display sits on the exterior for use when the device is folded, carrying the same set of display enhancements.

3. Processor: MediaTek's 3 nm

This model is equipped with MediaTek's 3 nm Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor, alongside 12 GB of LPDDR5x Ultra memory and 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

4. IP Rating: IP58 and IP59

The foldable is rated IP58 and IP59, offering resistance against dust ingress and water exposure.

5. Design: 228 gm

The Vivo X Fold 6 spans 157.16 × 145.66 × 4.40 mm. Once closed, its footprint changes to 157.16 × 74.26 × 9.40 mm. The foldable weighs approximately 228 gm.

Battery: 80W Wired Fast Charging

Powering the foldable is a 6,900 mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging for quicker top-ups.