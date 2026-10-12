Vivo V80 Brings Zeiss Imaging And 90W Charging

The Vivo V80 brings together a high-resolution AMOLED display, Zeiss-powered cameras and a large 7,200 mAh battery, making it a feature-packed option in the premium smartphone segment.

Indian buyers can get their hands on the Vivo V80 from October 13, with sales commencing through Flipkart and Vivo's official online outlet.

Vivo V80 comes to India: Speedy 90W charging, large battery, Zeiss Cameras, all for Rs 62,999

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Vivo V80 Price: Rs 62,999

The Vivo V80 carries a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India for 8 GB RAM model with 128 GB of internal memory.

Buyers can also choose between 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, both paired with 8 GB RAM, setting one back by Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively.

The smartphone comes in three hues of finish: Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem.

2. Display: 6.59-inch Screen

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel.

It also delivers a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and supports the P3 wide colour spectrum for richer, more vibrant visuals.

3. Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7

It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform, manufactured using a 4 nm fabrication process.

Memory options include 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while internal capacity extends to as much as 512 GB with UFS 3.1 technology.

4. Camera: Triple Rear Optics

This handset features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system, comprising 50 MP main, 50 MP night telephoto and 8 MP ultra-wide lenses. Up front is a 50 MP Zeiss Group Selfie Camera.

5. IP Rating: IP68

The phone carries IP68 and IP69 protection against dust and water.

6. Software: Android 17

The dual-nano-SIM handset comes with OriginOS 7, based on Android 17.

7. Battery: 7,200 mAh

A 7,200 mAh cell powers the Vivo V80, with support for 90W rapid charging.