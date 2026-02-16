HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Vivo V70: Snapdragon Power, Zeiss Cameras

Vivo V70: Snapdragon Power, Zeiss Cameras

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2026 10:39 IST

x

Vivo has begun putting out teasers of its upcoming V70 line on the brand's India web site, hinting at a fresh entrant that could shake up the upper mid-range and flagship smartphone category.

Come February 19 and there will be a new Vivo with maybe a 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery and a great camera 

vivo

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The device is expected to feature a 16.74 cm 1.5K ultra-clear OLED screen, designed for vivid visuals. With peak brightness reaching 5000 nits and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, it promises an immersive viewing experience.

vivo

2. Processor

The top variant is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, produced using a power-efficient 4 nm process. Reports indicate faster processing speeds and a major leap in graphics capability, ideal for gaming and demanding apps.

vivo

3. Battery

A notable highlight could be the sizeable 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery. Early claims suggest it may support extended usage, including long hours of video playback on a single charge.

vivo

4. Camera

Photography appears to be a focus, with a triple-camera arrangement led by a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

vivo

5. Enhanced Imaging Features

The camera system could include Zeiss optics, HDR support, panorama mode and a distinctive ring-style LED flash, aiming to improve image clarity across different lighting conditions. A 50 MP front camera is also anticipated for selfies and video calls.

vivo

6. Premium Build And Durability

Design details hint at a glass front and back with an aluminium frame, along with dual Nano-SIM support. The handset may carry IP68/IP69 certification for dust protection and resistance to water exposure, including high-pressure sprays.

vivo

7. Expected Pricing And Colour Choices

Although official pricing will be revealed at launch, market estimates place the V70 series within the sub-₹50,000 bracket while also targeting the premium segment. Likely colour options include Passion Red, Sand Beige and Black, with the model number listed as V2548.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechVivo V70

RELATED STORIES

Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India
Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India
OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series
OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series
ASUS Introduces 16 OLED Gaming Laptop
ASUS Introduces 16" OLED Gaming Laptop
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Celebrations erupt as India embarrasses Pakistan in World Cup6:38

Celebrations erupt as India embarrasses Pakistan in World...

Ishan Kishan's parents beam with pride after son's powerful knock against Paksitan in T20 WC2:11

Ishan Kishan's parents beam with pride after son's...

T20 World Cup: Disappointed Pakistani fans leave stadium mid-match2:21

T20 World Cup: Disappointed Pakistani fans leave stadium...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO