Vivo V70: Snapdragon Power, Zeiss Cameras

Vivo has begun putting out teasers of its upcoming V70 line on the brand's India web site, hinting at a fresh entrant that could shake up the upper mid-range and flagship smartphone category.

Come February 19 and there will be a new Vivo with maybe a 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery and a great camera

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The device is expected to feature a 16.74 cm 1.5K ultra-clear OLED screen, designed for vivid visuals. With peak brightness reaching 5000 nits and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, it promises an immersive viewing experience.

2. Processor

The top variant is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, produced using a power-efficient 4 nm process. Reports indicate faster processing speeds and a major leap in graphics capability, ideal for gaming and demanding apps.

3. Battery

A notable highlight could be the sizeable 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery. Early claims suggest it may support extended usage, including long hours of video playback on a single charge.

4. Camera

Photography appears to be a focus, with a triple-camera arrangement led by a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

5. Enhanced Imaging Features

The camera system could include Zeiss optics, HDR support, panorama mode and a distinctive ring-style LED flash, aiming to improve image clarity across different lighting conditions. A 50 MP front camera is also anticipated for selfies and video calls.

6. Premium Build And Durability

Design details hint at a glass front and back with an aluminium frame, along with dual Nano-SIM support. The handset may carry IP68/IP69 certification for dust protection and resistance to water exposure, including high-pressure sprays.

7. Expected Pricing And Colour Choices

Although official pricing will be revealed at launch, market estimates place the V70 series within the sub-₹50,000 bracket while also targeting the premium segment. Likely colour options include Passion Red, Sand Beige and Black, with the model number listed as V2548.