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Home  » Get Ahead » Vivo V70 FE Drops April 9 With Monster 200MP Rear Shooter

Vivo V70 FE Drops April 9 With Monster 200MP Rear Shooter

By REDIFF GADGETS
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April 09, 2026 08:55 IST

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April 9 will see Vivo V70 FE arrive on the Indian market.

Prices start at ₹37,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The 8 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB editions is for ₹40,999 and ₹44,999 respectively.

It comes in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple.

A well-priced model from the Vivo stable with a 200-megapixel front camera, a 7,000 mAh battery and in soothing hues

Vivo V70FE Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 1,900 nits, delivering vibrant and fluid visuals.

Vivo V70FE Display

2. Performance

It runs on a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and rapid data access.

Vivo V70FE

3. Software

The handset comes with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, featuring the Origin Island interface around the front camera, and Vivo guarantees up to six years of security updates.

Vivo V70FE

4. Cameras

Photography is powered by a 200 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. On the front, a 50 MP selfie camera handles selfies and video calls with crisp detail.

Vivo V70FE

5. IP Rating

The V70 FE carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, and suitable for underwater photography.

Vivo V70FE
6. Battery

It houses a 7,000 mAh battery, supporting 90 W wired fast charging and bypass charging, keeping the device powered up swiftly and efficiently.

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