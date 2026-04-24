Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 9020mAh Battery, 90W Charge

The Vivo T5 Pro is available in three configurations.

The 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at ₹29,999, the 8 GB + 256 GB variant at ₹33,999 and the top-end 12 GB + 256 GB option for ₹39,999. Buyers can opt for no-cost installments starting from ₹6,167 per month, alongside an instant bank card reduction of up to ₹3,000.

An additional exchange incentive of up to ₹3,000 is also being offered. A 15-day replacement window is provided for added assurance.

A sexy-slim 0.825 cm body hides an admirably powerful 9,020 mAh silicon-carbon battery

1. Display

The T5 Pro 5G comes with a large 17.35 cm (6.83-inch) AMOLED display, delivering sharp visuals at a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels. The panel is designed to provide vibrant colours and deep contrast, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

2. Processor

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is available with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, paired with storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB to suit different user needs.

3. Battery

The device is backed by a substantial 9,020 mAh battery, complemented by 90W fast-charging support to quickly replenish power.

4. Camera&

The gadget features a dual rear setup comprising a 50 MP main sensor based on the Sony IMX882, accompanied by a 2 MP bokeh lens for portrait effects. On the front, it includes a 32 MP camera.

5. Design

The T5 Pro 5G measures approximately 16.373 cm in height, 7.618 cm in width, and 0.825 cm in thickness, while weighing around 213 gm.