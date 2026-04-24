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Home  » Get Ahead » Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 9020mAh Battery, 90W Charge

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 9020mAh Battery, 90W Charge

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 09:54 IST

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The Vivo T5 Pro is available in three configurations.

The 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at ₹29,999, the 8 GB + 256 GB variant at ₹33,999 and the top-end 12 GB + 256 GB option for ₹39,999. Buyers can opt for no-cost installments starting from ₹6,167 per month, alongside an instant bank card reduction of up to ₹3,000.

An additional exchange incentive of up to ₹3,000 is also being offered. A 15-day replacement window is provided for added assurance.

A sexy-slim 0.825 cm body hides an admirably powerful 9,020 mAh silicon-carbon battery

 

Vivo T5 Pro

1. Display

The T5 Pro 5G comes with a large 17.35 cm (6.83-inch) AMOLED display, delivering sharp visuals at a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels. The panel is designed to provide vibrant colours and deep contrast, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Vivo T5 Pro Processor

2. Processor

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is available with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, paired with storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB to suit different user needs.

Vivo T5 Pro Battery

3. Battery

The device is backed by a substantial 9,020 mAh battery, complemented by 90W fast-charging support to quickly replenish power.

Vivo T5 Pro Camera

4. Camera&

The gadget features a dual rear setup comprising a 50 MP main sensor based on the Sony IMX882, accompanied by a 2 MP bokeh lens for portrait effects. On the front, it includes a 32 MP camera.

Vivo T5 Pro Design

5. Design

The T5 Pro 5G measures approximately 16.373 cm in height, 7.618 cm in width, and 0.825 cm in thickness, while weighing around 213 gm.

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