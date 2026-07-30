Vivo T5 Lite 5G Packs 6.74-inch HD+ Screen, 44 W Charging And IP65 Protection

Budget-conscious phone buyers will be pleased to know about the Vivo T5 Lite 5G's arrival.

The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch 120 Hz display, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, and runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.0.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G advantages: 6,500mAh battery, dimensity 6300, 120 Hz display, 50 MP camera, android 16 and IP65 rating

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display: Capacitive Multi-Touch

The phone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother scrolling and a more responsive touch experience thanks to its capacitive multi-touch support.

2. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on an efficient 6nm process and paired with an octa-core CPU for smooth everyday performance.

3. Operating System: OriginOS 6.0

This model comes in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options, runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16, and carries an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

4. Camera: 5 MP Selfie

For photography, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 0.08 MP secondary sensor.

On the front, it houses a 5 MP selfie camera for video calls and self-portraits.

5. Design: 209 gm

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G measures 167.4 × 77.1 × 8.39 mm, weighs 209 gm, and features a plastic composite back panel.

6. Price: Rs 19,999

Available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model.

The 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999, while the 6 GB + 256 GB configuration retails for Rs 24,999.

To sweeten the deal, Vivo is offering a Rs 1,500 upfront discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI bank cards, alongside a three-month interest-free EMI plan.

7. Battery: 44W

This device packs a 6,500 mAh Li-ion battery with 44W fast charging, promising long-lasting battery life and quick top-ups.