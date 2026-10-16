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Vivo S2 FE Launched At Rs 38,999 With 120 Hz Display And IP69 Rating

By REDIFF GADGETS October 16, 2026 10:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Vivo has introduced the S2 FE with a feature-packed specification sheet, including a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and a massive 10,000 mAh battery. 

Available in Stellar Green, Titan Black and Zen White, it will reach Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo's web site and other retailers from October 20.

Vivo S2 FE With Dimensity 7300e, 50 MP Camera And 10,000 mAh Battery at Rs 38,999

Vivo S2 FE

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Price: Rs 38,999

The Vivo S2 FE costs Rs 38,999 for the 6 GB/128 GB variant, while the 8 GB/128 GB model is priced at Rs 42,999.

Vivo S2 FE

2. Display: 6.83-inch Screen

The handset features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2,800 × 1,260-pixel resolution, capacitive multi-touch functionality and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Vivo S2 FE

3. Processor: Dimensity 7300e

The Vivo S2 FE is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300e chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU built on a 6 nm process, with four cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and the remaining four at 2.0 GHz.

Vivo S2 FE

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear

The device houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary lens, alongside a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Vivo S2 FE

5. IP Rating: IP68

This model carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

Vivo S2 FE

6. Software: OriginOS 6

On the software front, the Vivo S2 FE comes with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, bringing Vivo's latest interface and software experience to the handset.

Vivo S2 FE

7. Battery: 10,000 mAh

The phone houses a 10,000 mAh lithium-ion battery, supported by 44W fast charging to replenish its substantial power reserves.

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