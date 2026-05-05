Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo: Phones to Watch Out For in May

May is set to be a busy month for smartphone enthusiasts with Vivo, OnePlus, and Oppo all gearing up to launch new flagship devices, including the Vivo X300 Ultra with its advanced ZEISS camera, the OnePlus Nord CE6.

May is for smartphone diehards

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo India

1. X300 Ultra

Vivo has officially announced that its upcoming flagship, the X300 Ultra, will debut in India on May 6.

This premium handset is rumoured to boast a large 6.82-inch AMOLED screen. Powering the device is expected to be a substantial 6,600 mAh battery. In terms of photography, the phone is anticipated to showcase an advanced triple-lens setup developed in collaboration with ZEISS, featuring a remarkable 200 MP primary sensor, a 200 MP periscope-style telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo India

2. X300 FE Series

Alongside the Ultra model, Vivo is also likely to unveil the X300 FE lineup at the same launch event.

This variant is tipped to include a 6.51-inch display with 1.5K resolution, offering crisp and vibrant visuals. The camera system is said to consist of three rear sensors 50 MP, 50 MP and 8 MP supported by an LED flash, while a high-resolution 50 MP front-facing camera is likely to cater to selfie enthusiasts and video calls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy OnePlus India

3. Nord CE6

OnePlus is preparing to introduce its latest Nord CE6 on May 7, bringing a host of impressive upgrades.

The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, promising efficient and reliable performance. Adding to its appeal, the handset may pack a massive 8,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups.

Photograph: Kind courtesy OnePlus India

4. Nord CE6 Lite

Alongside the standard model, the Nord CE6 Lite is also anticipated to make its debut at the same event.

This version is likely to sport a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, offering a crisp and responsive viewing experience. It is said to house a substantial 7,000 mAh battery for long-lasting use. The phone iit is believed will include a dual rear camera arrangement, while an 8 MP front-facing lens may handle selfies and video calls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Oppo

5. Find X9 Ultra

Oppo is set to strengthen its premium portfolio with the forthcoming Find X9 Ultra. The global variant of this high-end device should feature a stunning 6.82-inch flexible AMOLED display, alongside a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for an ultra-fluid viewing experience.

The handset may make its debut later in May, adding to the excitement around Oppo's next-generation flagship lineup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Oppo

6. Find X9s

The Oppo Find X9s shall probably act as the most accessible option within the Find X9 series, offering a balance between performance and affordability. This handset could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+. Expected to unveil in May.