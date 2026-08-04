Why Malaysia Is Winning Indian Tourists

Go once. You will know, even before you board the flight home, that you will return, promises Ramesh Menon.

IMAGE: The Reclining Buddha at Wat Chayamangkalaram is one of Penang's most iconic religious attractions. Measuring 33 metres in length, it is among the largest reclining Buddha statues in the world. All photographs: Ramesh Menon

Malaysia offers a delightful blend of experiences that is hard to match anywhere in Asia.

In a single day, you can walk through a historic colonial cricket ground that has become an independence square, explore a sacred Hindu cave temple carved from 400-million-year-old limestone, visit ancient Buddhist shrines, and gaze at glass skyscrapers that rank among the world's tallest.

Past and future coexist here without apology.

The country is lush and green, thanks to frequent rain and careful forest preservation. Palm trees punctuate the landscape in every direction.

It is remarkably clean. With genuine pride, locals will tell you that they have worked hard to keep it that way.

These cities have something for every kind of traveller. You can enjoy a tasty Malaysian meal for just 5 Ringgit, or savour the same dish in a fine-dining setting for ten times that. The range is extraordinary.

Key Points Nearly 250 flights connect over a dozen Indian cities directly to Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi. Indians now enjoy visa-free entry.

Malaysia is budget-friendly: A satisfying meal costs as little as 5 Ringgit, hotels are comfortable, and shopping is easy on the wallet.

In a single day you can visit 400-million-year-old limestone caves, a colonial independence square, ancient Buddhist temples, and soaring glass skyscrapers.

Penang's UNESCO-listed Georgetown is one of Southeast Asia's great multicultural cities. Its Street of Harmony, where temple, mosque, and church stand side by side, is the real thing.

The hawker markets of Penang are a world unto themselves: Dozens of stalls, every cuisine, everything cooked fresh, and the prices are very reasonable.

A Favourite for Indians

You will bump into many fellow Indians here. Malaysia has become a top destination since visa-free entry was introduced, with about 1.56 million Indians visiting last year. The number is expected to further grow in 2026.

India is now Malaysia's second-largest source of international tourists.

Getting here is easy too, with nearly 250 flights linking over a dozen Indian cities directly to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Langkawi.

This destination is also very budget-friendly, making it a great choice for travelers.

Hotels are cozy and comfortable, meals are affordable, and shopping can be quite rewarding if you know where to explore.

Asking a local for recommendations can make your experience even better.

Indian cuisine is widely available, featuring dishes like idlis, dosas, tandoori butter chicken, and Goan fish curry.

Vegetarians may need to look a bit more, but there are plenty of options to enjoy.

The drive from the Kuala Lumpur international airport into the city can take up to two hours in traffic. But the city is disciplined and organised. It is a reminder, almost immediately, that you are not in India.

Penang's Nature and Coastal Escapes

IMAGE: Teluk Bahang Dam is a major water reservoir in Penang, Malaysia, supplying water to the island's northwestern region while offering scenic views of the surrounding tropical landscape.

IMAGE: Teluk Bahang Dam is, known for its calm waters, forested surroundings, and picturesque walking and jogging trails near the Penang National Park.

IMAGE: This tranquil indoor waterfall is part of Entopia in Penang, one of Malaysia's largest butterfly sanctuaries, home to thousands of free-flying butterflies, tropical gardens, and interactive nature exhibits.

IMAGE: Batu Ferringhi Beach is one of Penang's most popular coastal destinations, known for its water sports, vibrant beach atmosphere, and scenic tropical surroundings.

IMAGE: A beautiful Malaysian sunset paints the sky in vibrant shades, showcasing the natural beauty of the country's scenic coastal regions such as Langkawi and Penang.

The Twin Towers and the Square of Freedom

IMAGE: Merdeka 118 dominates Kuala Lumpur's skyline at night. Standing 678.9 metres tall, it is the world's second-tallest building and a striking symbol of Malaysia's modern architectural ambitions.

As you approach Kuala Lumpur, better known as KL, the Petronas Twin Towers suddenly come into view.

The twin silver spires, once the tallest buildings in the world, remain an architectural marvel.

Rising 452 metres into the sky, the spires were the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004 and remain among the most breathtaking.

Designed by Argentine-American architect César Pelli, they draw on Islamic geometric patterns -- eight-pointed stars form their floor plans, a quiet nod to Malaysia's Muslim identity, and soar above a modern skyline.

Nearby, Dataran Merdeka or the Independence Square, is brightly illuminated at night, and locals are often drawn here, gazing at it with quiet pride.

The word Merdeka (freedom in Malay) still holds deep emotional resonance.

As the story goes, the first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, shouted it seven times to a jubilant crowd on the day British colonial rule ended.

In front of the square, the national flag flies from a 100-metre flagpole, visible from afar.

Standing here, you see past and future in the same frame: colonial spires and a futurist skyscraper side by side.

What makes this site particularly poignant is its history.

It was originally a cricket field used by British expatriates, dating back to 1884. The British literally handed back their playing field -- and it became the theatre of independence.

IMAGE: The Sultan Abdul Samad building is one of Kuala Lumpur's most iconic landmarks. Completed in 1897, the beautifully restored Moorish-style structure overlooks Merdeka Square and now serves as a vibrant cultural hub with museums, galleries, and craft shops.

Batu Caves: Sacred and Ancient

IMAGE: Located within the famous Batu Caves, the Cathedral Cave Temple is one of Malaysia's most important Hindu shrines. The temple's ornate gopuram stands beneath a vast limestone cavern estimated to be around 400 million years old.

The limestone hills sheltering Batu Caves are roughly 400 million years old and were shaped by water erosion over two million years.

Evidence of human presence here dates back 8,000 years.

In 1878, American naturalist William Hornaday first documented the caves for Western researchers.

About a decade later, in 1891, Tamil trader K Thamboosamy Pillai dedicated a temple to Lord Murugan within the cave.

IMAGE: Batu Caves is one of Malaysia's most famous Hindu pilgrimage sites. The complex is known for its 42.7-metre-tall statue of Lord Murugan and the vibrant rainbow-colored steps leading to the Temple Cave.

Today, a magnificent 140-foot golden statue of Murugan greets visitors at the base, one of the tallest of its kind in the world.

Climbing the 272 steps to the temple is quite the feat; many Indian visitors choose to do so barefoot. Plans are underway to install an elevator for those who need it.

Every year, thousands of Hindus, especially from Tamil Nadu, gather here for a spectacular festival of chanting, music, and acts of devotion that is deeply moving to witness.

Putrajaya: A City Built from Scratch

IMAGE: Perdana Putra is the official office complex of Malaysia's Prime Minister in Putrajaya. Completed in 1999, the landmark is renowned for its grand jade-green dome and its fusion of Mughal, Malay, and European architectural influences.

In the late 1980s, Kuala Lumpur was groaning under the weight of its own growth: traffic jams, overcrowding, and government offices scattered across the city. The solution was bold: build a new administrative capital from scratch.

Putrajaya, about 25 km from KL, was conceived by then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on former oil palm and rubber plantations.

IMAGE: Perched on a hill in Precinct 5, the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) is one of Malaysia's premier event venues, known for its unique design inspired by a traditional Malay royal belt buckle.

The government acquired approximately 11,320 acres in the mid-1990s.

The project cost $8 billion and was controversial, particularly because construction coincided with the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998.

IMAGE: Putrajaya Lake is a centerpiece of Malaysia's federal administrative capital, offering picturesque waterfront views framed by modern architecture and iconic landmarks around Putra Square and Putra Bridge.

But the criticism has faded. Today, Putrajaya draws crowds from KL every weekend, apart from international tourists.

It is designed around two ideas: 'a city in a garden' and 'an intelligent city'.

Broad roads, tree-lined pavements, and a massive artificial lake at its centre give it a serene, almost surreal beauty.

IMAGE: Another view of Perdana Putra, the office complex of Malaysia's prime minister and one of the most prominent landmarks in Putrajaya, the country's federal administrative capital.

The Perdana Putra, the prime minister's Office, is a stunning building that blends Malay, Islamic-Mughal, and European Palladian styles.

Perched on a gentle hill overlooking the lake, it stands as a monument to modern Malaysia's ambitions.

IMAGE: Putra Mosque, known as Malaysia's iconic Pink Mosque, is built from rose-tinted granite and stands beside the scenic Putrajaya Lake in Putrajaya.

Beside the lake stands the Putra Mosque, perhaps the most photographed mosque in the country.

At sunset, its rose-granite facade glows against the water, almost as if it were floating.

IMAGE: The prayer hall of Putra Mosque showcases exquisite Islamic design and craftsmanship. Located in Putrajaya, it is one of Malaysia's most iconic mosques and a prominent architectural landmark.

IMAGE: Putrajaya Lake offers tranquil waterfront scenery surrounded by lush parks and striking modern architecture, making it a popular spot for sightseeing, walking, and boat cruises in Malaysia's administrative capital.

IMAGE: The Putra mosque has a capacity to accommodate up to 15,000 worshippers.

Its main dome, 36 metres in diameter, is surrounded by eight smaller domes.

Notably, one of the principal carvers and designers was from India.

The 116-metre minaret, one of the tallest in Southeast Asia, was inspired by the 12th-century Sheikh Omar mosque in Baghdad.

Georgetown: Where Multicultural Traditions Live

IMAGE: The Yap Kongsi temple, also known as the Choo Chay Keong temple, is a historic Chinese clan temple in George Town, Penang. Situated within the UNESCO World Heritage site, it is known for its ornate architecture and cultural significance.

IMAGE: This colorful Taoist temple stands at the entrance to the historic Chew Jetty in George Town, Penang, welcoming visitors to one of Malaysia's best-known waterfront heritage communities.

IMAGE: Chew Jetty, one of George Town's UNESCO-listed clan jetties, comes alive at night with glowing lanterns, traditional stilt houses, and a vibrant waterfront atmosphere that reflects Penang's rich heritage.

IMAGE: Chaoyuan Palace is a historic Chinese temple located at the end of Chew Jetty in George Town, Penang. Dedicated to Bao Gong (Lord Bao), it serves as an important cultural and spiritual landmark for the local community.

Parts of Georgetown, the vibrant capital of Penang state, will bring a familiar charm to Indian visitors, reminiscent of Fort Kochi in Kerala.

In 2008, UNESCO designated 260 hectares of its historic core as a World Heritage Site for its well-preserved colonial architecture and its living multicultural traditions.

You'll enjoy delightful murals on historic walls, charming roadside craft shops, picturesque cobbled lanes, colourful cycle rickshaws, and cosy cafés that invite exploration.

IMAGE: Armenian Street is one of the most popular heritage streets in George Town, Penang, celebrated for its beautifully preserved shophouses, vibrant murals, and rich cultural history.

Georgetown's famous 'Street of Harmony' -- where a Chinese temple, a Hindu temple, a mosque, and a church stand within sight of one another -- is not a curated tourist attraction. It simply reflects how the city grew.

Founded in 1786 by Francis Light of the British East India Company, Georgetown attracted waves of Chinese, Indian, Malay, Eurasian, Arab, and European settlers who built their communities side by side. The result is a city whose diversity feels organic rather than staged.

IMAGE: This panoramic view of George Town showcases Penang's blend of modern high-rises, historic neighbourhoods, and lush tropical landscapes, with the Penang Hill range forming a scenic backdrop.

The Reclining Buddha

IMAGE: The Chaiya Mangalaram Thai Buddhist temple is one of Penang's most famous religious landmarks, renowned for its 33-metre-long reclining Buddha and rich Thai Buddhist heritage dating back to 1845.

The Wat Chaiya Mangalaram Thai Buddhist temple, founded in 1845, is Penang's oldest Thai temple.

Queen Victoria granted the land to the Thai community -- a diplomatic gesture during King Rama III's reign.

Inside, you'll find a magnificent 108-foot reclining Buddha, one of Malaysia's largest. He peacefully lies on his right side, exuding serenity, dressed in a beautifully gilded golden robe, even detailed down to his painted toenails.

The floor is decorated with elegant lotus-patterned tiles, and the walls are adorned with vibrant murals illustrating the Buddha's life, skillfully painted by talented Thai artists.

IMAGE: This corridor is part of the Dhammikarama Burmese temple in George Town, Penang. One of Malaysia's oldest Burmese Buddhist temples, it is known for its ornate design, religious artwork, and cultural significance.

Just across the road stands a magnificent Burmese Buddhist temple built in 1803. On a hillside with panoramic views of Georgetown and the sea.

The construction of the Kek Lok Si Temple began in 1890 and took 39 years to complete.

IMAGE: This beautifully decorated stupa shrine is part of Wat Chayamangkalaram, a renowned Thai Buddhist temple in Penang known for its traditional Thai architecture and its famous reclining Buddha statue.

IMAGE: This elegant pavilion is part of Wat Chayamangkalaram, a prominent Thai Buddhist temple in Penang. Known for its gilded rooftops and striking golden stupa, it showcases the beauty of traditional Thai architecture.

IMAGE: The main shrine hall at the Kek Lok Si Temple showcases elaborate Buddhist artistry and architecture. Located in Penang, the temple is the largest Buddhist temple complex in Malaysia and a major pilgrimage site.

IMAGE: This majestic 36-metre bronze statue of Kuan Yin, the Goddess of Mercy, is one of the highlights of the Kek Lok Si Temple, Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple complex in Penang.

IMAGE: The Goddess of Mercy, is a prominent landmark at the Kek Lok Si Temple in Penang, symbolising compassion and attracting visitors from around the world.

The Hawker's Market

IMAGE: Jalan Alor is Kuala Lumpur's famous food street, known for its lively night market, diverse street food, and local favourites such as satay, grilled seafood, and Ikan Bakar.

In Penang, food isn't just about nourishment; it's a vibrant part of the culture, bringing people together and filling everyone with pride in their local cuisine.

A hawker centre is a lively gathering place full of food stalls, each with cosy seating areas where you can relax.

Just find a table, remember its number, and then choose from a variety of vendors. Each one specialises in two or three dishes.

The tasty food is brought straight to your table, freshly cooked and served promptly.

With friendly prices and a warm atmosphere, it's a wonderful spot for a quick, satisfying, and enjoyable meal.

The variety is truly impressive! You can enjoy Char Kway Teow, made with flat rice noodles stir-fried to perfection with prawns.

Locally loved fried fish, chicken, and mutton are always popular choices.

For something sweet, there's Cendol -- shaved ice topped with rice-flour noodles, red beans, and coconut milk, all beautifully sweetened with palm sugar.

Families come together in the evening to share this lively experience.

With fresh and affordable food, many families choose to relax and enjoy a meal without the need to cook at home.

Although food is available throughout the day, the vibrant atmosphere really kicks in around 10 pm at the hawker market, as everyone starts savoring delicious bites and soaking in the lively scene.

At Kimberley Street, you'll find a delightful mix of food stalls--a Chinese wok master, a Malay satay grill, and an Indian-Muslim roti canai stall--all within easy reach, serving up delicious dishes for people of every background.

It's a place where Malaysia's rich multi-ethnic story truly comes to life.

You'll also find a wide variety of Indian foods, from idlis to tandoori butter chicken, making it a true food lover's paradise.

Banana Leaf Restaurants

Banana Leaf restaurants are South Indian in origin and were brought to Malaysia by Tamil labourers whom the British recruited for rubber plantations and railways in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, they are a fixture of KL life.

Imagine a fresh banana leaf placed gently before you, ready to be filled with steaming rice. Around it, vibrant curries, dal, vegetables, rasam, and crispy papadums are beautifully arranged, inviting you to enjoy a hearty meal.

You can also add delicious fried fish, chicken, or mutton if you wish. Don't be surprised if you notice more locals than tourists -- this is just everyday deliciousness here, made to be enjoyed by everyone.

Come Hungry, Leave Transformed

IMAGE: This iconic nine-story pagoda is a centerpiece of Chin Swee Caves Temple in the Genting Highlands. Perched about 4,600 feet above sea level, it offers panoramic views of Malaysia's tropical rainforests and cool mountain landscapes.

Malaysia never asks you to choose. Ancient or modern, sacred or street-side, grand mosque or midnight hawker stall, it simply lays everything out before you, like a banana leaf heaped high, and lets you help yourself.

What lingers after you leave is not the souvenir you bought or the photograph you took at the Petronas Towers.

It is something harder to name -- the smell of char kway teow rising from a wok at ten at night, the sound of temple bells and the call to prayer drifting through the same warm air, and the sight of a golden Murugan standing guard at the foot of a hill that was millions of years old.

IMAGE: The Hall of Deities at the Chin Swee Caves temple showcases vibrant Taoist artwork, guardian figures, and intricate carvings. Located in the misty Genting Highlands, the temple is renowned for its spiritual significance and panoramic mountain views.

For Indians, Malaysia has a warm, almost tender charm.

The Tamil script on signboards, the comforting aroma of a banana-leaf lunch, the lively festival crowds at Batu Caves, the friendly coconut sellers, and the colorful strings of marigold flowers outside temples--all evoke a sense of warm recognition.

It's like finding a familiar chapter of your own story, beautifully written in a different place.

IMAGE: This striking seated Buddha is one of the highlights of the Chin Swee Caves temple in the Genting Highlands. Perched about 4,600 feet above sea level, the temple is renowned for its towering monuments, serene atmosphere, and mist-covered mountain setting.

It's truly a wonderful place that is affordable, beautiful, and with no visa fee.

The people are so friendly and welcoming, and it has a charm that will stay with you long after you've left.

One of those places that really gets under your skin in the best way.

Go once. You will know, even before you board the flight home, that you will return.

Ramesh Menon is an author of seven books, an award-winning journalist, educator, documentary filmmaker and corporate trainer. He is the author of Modi Demystified: The Making Of A Prime Minister.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff