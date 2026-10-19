Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026: Kylie's 50 Million Bra To Barbara's Postpartum Walk

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 returned to the spotlight in Los Angeles on October 18, bringing together some of the world’s biggest models and music stars for a night of high-octane glamour.

Kylie Jenner made a headline-grabbing runway debut, Barbara Palvin walked the ramp 6 weeks postpartum, and Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Adriana Lima delivered the kind of larger-than-life moments that have defined the brand’s legacy.

This year’s spectacle also leaned into the power of pop culture, with performances by Tate McRae and global girl group Katseye adding some fun. Here are 11 unforgettable moments from the show.

Kylie Jenner

All photographs: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kylie Jenner made a surprise runway debut, closing the Fantasy segment in a reported 50 million USD Fantasy Bra crafted by Jacob & Co. Featuring 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat yellow diamond drop, the dazzling creation was paired with a silver metallic miniskirt and oversized white feathered wings.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin made a triumphant return to the runway in the Vintage Victoria segment, wearing a shimmering white corset encrusted with crystals, paired with matching high-slit underwear. A flowing sheer train and snowflake-like wings amplified the ethereal effect. Walking six weeks after giving birth to her first child, Barbara’s appearance added a powerful conversation about motherhood and representation to the show.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid brought full-on disco glam to the runway in a neon pink-and-blue lace lingerie set, which peeked through a long, sheer sequinned slip cape, while metallic dip-dye wings covered in glittering discs made the look impossible to miss.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid opened the show in a fun floral fantasy, wearing lime-green lingerie embellished with colourful, beaded flower appliqués. A sheer green miniskirt and matching peep-toe heels complemented the ensemble, but the real drama came from her oversized wings, covered in dimensional blooms.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima brought decades of Victoria’s Secret history to the runway with her reported 21st appearance for the brand. For the grand finale, she wore an all-white lingerie ensemble with sweeping angel wings that gave the moment an ethereal finish.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her 20th Victoria’s Secret runway appearance in an electric baby-pink satin ensemble. The standout feature was its sculptural, balloon-like skirt, which flowed into an extravagant train.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel brought classic Angel glamour to the Ice Angels segment in a delicate baby-pink lace bodysuit with corset-inspired underwire detailing. Pink fabric trains and oversized floral accents billowed behind her, amplifying the look’s movement.

Anok Yai

Anok Yai delivered a striking, celestial vision in a white cut-out bodysuit paired with enormous, heavily layered feather wings. The contrast between the revealing, sharply structured silhouette and the softness of the feathers gave her look a distinctly high-fashion edge.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway after an eight-year hiatus, wearing a minimalist pale lingerie set that kept the focus firmly on her spectacular wings. Metallic gold feathers extended beyond her shoulders, transforming the accessories into the centerpiece of the look. A former Fantasy Bra wearer, Hosk’s comeback was a nostalgic moment for longtime fans of the brand.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae brought pop-star heat to the runway, performing her new single Housewife in a custom crimson ensemble. A red lace corset, matching garter belt and sheer thigh-high stockings created a coordinated look, while even her microphone matched the fiery palette.

Katseye

Global girl group Katseye brought a youthful pop-punk attitude to the PINK segment, wearing coordinated looks that mixed corsets, pleated miniskirts, and sheer black fishnets with neon-pink leggings. Their high-energy performance reflected Victoria’s Secret’s push to connect with a younger generation through global pop culture and music.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff