Vedika Pinto Looks So Captivating!

Vedika Pinto may have everyone talking thanks to her performance in Musafir Cafe but anyone who's been following her Instagram knows she's been serving main-character moments long before Netflix came calling.

Her wardrobe is playful, polished and unpredictable, proving she's just as captivating off-screen as she is on it.

IMAGE: Soft florals, dreamy silhouettes and just the right amount of romance. Vedika's matching co-ord feels like something you'd wear while strolling through an European summer with nowhere to be. All photographs: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

IMAGE: Who says power dressing has to be boring? While, her embroidered pantsuit means business, those oversized trousers and gold embellishments make sure the fashion department gets the memo too.

IMAGE: This one-shoulder denim gown wasn't on anyone's bingo card but Vedika makes it look like the most obvious choice ever. That embellished bustier and sky-high slit take denims to glamorous new heights.

IMAGE: An oversized striped shirt and a flirty mini keep things easy. And those burgundy cowboy boots completely steal the spotlight. Sometimes all an outfit needs is one unexpected move.

IMAGE: Heavy embroidery, pearl details and rich jewel tones? This lehenga isn't here to blend into the background; neither is Vedika.

IMAGE: Fresh, crisp and impossibly chic, this mint satin co-ord is proof that monochrome never goes out of style. The sculpted corset keeps it sleek while the satin adds just the right amount of shine.

buttery yellow knits and matching trousers, Vedika turns a comfy outfit into the kind of look you'll want to copy all season long. IMAGE: Who knew cosy could look this cool? Wrapped inknits and matching trousers, Vedika turns a comfy outfit into the kind of look you'll want to copy all season long.

Photographs curated by Sarish Bodas/Rediff