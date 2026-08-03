Vedika Pinto Looks So Captivating!

Vedika Pinto may have everyone talking thanks to her performance in Musafir Cafe but anyone who's been following her Instagram knows she's been serving main-character moments long before Netflix came calling.
Her wardrobe is playful, polished and unpredictable, proving she's just as captivating off-screen as she is on it.
IMAGE: Soft florals, dreamy silhouettes and just the right amount of romance. Vedika's matching co-ord feels like something you'd wear while strolling through an European summer with nowhere to be. All photographs: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram
IMAGE: Who says power dressing has to be boring? While, her embroidered pantsuit means business, those oversized trousers and gold embellishments make sure the fashion department gets the memo too.
IMAGE: This one-shoulder denim gown wasn't on anyone's bingo card but Vedika makes it look like the most obvious choice ever. That embellished bustier and sky-high slit take denims to glamorous new heights.
IMAGE: An oversized striped shirt and a flirty mini keep things easy. And those burgundy cowboy boots completely steal the spotlight. Sometimes all an outfit needs is one unexpected move.
IMAGE: Heavy embroidery, pearl details and rich jewel tones? This lehenga isn't here to blend into the background; neither is Vedika.
IMAGE: Fresh, crisp and impossibly chic, this mint satin co-ord is proof that monochrome never goes out of style. The sculpted corset keeps it sleek while the satin adds just the right amount of shine.
IMAGE: Who knew cosy could look this cool? Wrapped in buttery yellow
knits and matching trousers, Vedika turns a comfy outfit into the kind of look you'll want to copy all season long.
Photographs curated by Sarish Bodas/Rediff