Did Salman Miss Aamir, Akshay, Ajay?

Did Salman Miss Aamir, Akshay, Ajay?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 02, 2026 18:57 IST

In September 2025, Variety, the Hollywood news magazine, announced its partnership with Thursday Tales Publishing Pvt Ltd to publish in India.

On February 1, 2026, the magazine unveiled its first India cover on social media.

'For the first time ever, Variety India brings together the icons of Indian cinema under one roof! Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan come together to celebrate cinema in all its glory!' Variety India posted on Instagram.

'Unshakeable The Superheroes who Rewrote the Rules of Stardom' read the cover's title.

The same evening, Variety celebrated its launch with a grand party in Mumbai.

While Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar featured on Variety magazine's cover (external link), look who gave Salman company on the red carpet at the launch party in Mumbai.

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Salman Khan ditched the suit for this leather jacket and corduroy casual look. All photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Siddharth Malhotra's clean shaven all black look will make you crush over him.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor opted for a minimalist look with a slick hairdo.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf is in no mood to give up his beard.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: The spotlight is on Terrence Lewis.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Siddharth Chaturvedi played it cool with denim.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Saqib Saleem opted for a black and white look for the evening.

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Karan Tacker's printed shirt and jacket is worth bookmarking on Pinterest.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary's jacket featured interesting motifs.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui picked a striped suit for the red carpet.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Vijay Verma's oversized pants instantly got the paps talking. Would you approve?

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Vishal Jethwa's leather on leather is a cool winter statement.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Actor and influencer Bhuvan Bam in casual attire.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Orry was dressed in an animal print top that also complemented his phone cover.

 

celebs at variety india launch

IMAGE: Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma attended the event flaunting his toned abs in a white shirt and fitted pants.

why was shah rukh missing at variety india launch party in mumbai

