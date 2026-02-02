Did Salman Miss Aamir, Akshay, Ajay?

In September 2025, Variety, the Hollywood news magazine, announced its partnership with Thursday Tales Publishing Pvt Ltd to publish in India.

On February 1, 2026, the magazine unveiled its first India cover on social media.

'For the first time ever, Variety India brings together the icons of Indian cinema under one roof! Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan come together to celebrate cinema in all its glory!' Variety India posted on Instagram.

'Unshakeable The Superheroes who Rewrote the Rules of Stardom' read the cover's title.

The same evening, Variety celebrated its launch with a grand party in Mumbai.

While Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar featured on Variety magazine's cover (external link), look who gave Salman company on the red carpet at the launch party in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Salman Khan ditched the suit for this leather jacket and corduroy casual look. All photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Siddharth Malhotra's clean shaven all black look will make you crush over him.

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor opted for a minimalist look with a slick hairdo.

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf is in no mood to give up his beard.

IMAGE: The spotlight is on Terrence Lewis.

IMAGE: Siddharth Chaturvedi played it cool with denim.

IMAGE: Saqib Saleem opted for a black and white look for the evening.

IMAGE: Karan Tacker's printed shirt and jacket is worth bookmarking on Pinterest.

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary's jacket featured interesting motifs.

IMAGE: Stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui picked a striped suit for the red carpet.

IMAGE: Vijay Verma's oversized pants instantly got the paps talking. Would you approve?

IMAGE: Vishal Jethwa's leather on leather is a cool winter statement.

IMAGE: Actor and influencer Bhuvan Bam in casual attire.

IMAGE: Orry was dressed in an animal print top that also complemented his phone cover.

IMAGE: Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma attended the event flaunting his toned abs in a white shirt and fitted pants.