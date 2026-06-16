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Saniya Iyappan Has A Knack For...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 11:01 IST

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Saniya Iyappan has a knack for making every outfit feel a little more exciting.

One day, the Varavu actress is embracing easy-breezy vacation dressing; the next, she's stepping out in high-octane couture or richly woven Indian textiles.

Her wardrobe is a mix of softness, sharp tailoring and plenty of fashion moments that keep you guessing.

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: This crisp white halter dress is proof that simplicity can still make an impact. The plunging neckline and swishy skirt lend an old-Hollywood charm that's perfect for a sunset outing. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saniya Iyappan/Instagram

 

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: Nothing says vacation mode like a breezy tiered maxi. Light, airy, and fuss-free, this number feels like it was made for beach strolls and golden-hour pictures.

 

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: Saniya turns heads in a vibrant rani pink Paithani sari paired with a contrasting green blouse. The rich colours and statement jewellery make this a festive winner.

 

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: Power dressing gets an artisanal twist in this cobalt brocade suit. The intricate motifs soften the sharp tailoring, making the look feel equal parts boardroom and runway.

 

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: With a draped sari skirt, a corset blouse and a dramatic pallu, she's all about movement and glamour. The vivid blue shade only adds to its wow factor.

 

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: This sculptural metallic top is impossible to miss. Paired with a sleek black mini, it strikes the perfect balance between futuristic fashion and party dressing.

 

Saniya Iyappan

IMAGE: With its corset-inspired peplum top and flared sharara, this outfit gives festive wear a fresh update. Bonus points for the matching potli that ties the whole look together.

REDIFF STYLE

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Saniya IyappanVaravu

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