Saniya Iyappan has a knack for making every outfit feel a little more exciting.

One day, the Varavu actress is embracing easy-breezy vacation dressing; the next, she's stepping out in high-octane couture or richly woven Indian textiles.

Her wardrobe is a mix of softness, sharp tailoring and plenty of fashion moments that keep you guessing.

halter dress is proof that simplicity can still make an impact. The plunging neckline and swishy skirt lend an old-Hollywood charm that's perfect for a sunset outing. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saniya Iyappan/Instagram IMAGE: This crisp whiteis proof that simplicity can still make an impact. The plunging neckline and swishy skirt lend an old-Hollywood charm that's perfect for a sunset outing.

IMAGE: Nothing says vacation mode like a breezy tiered maxi. Light, airy, and fuss-free, this number feels like it was made for beach strolls and golden-hour pictures.

Paithani sari paired with a contrasting green blouse. The rich colours and statement jewellery make this a festive winner. IMAGE: Saniya turns heads in a vibrant rani pinkpaired with a contrasting green blouse. The rich colours and statement jewellery make this a festive winner.

IMAGE: Power dressing gets an artisanal twist in this cobalt brocade suit. The intricate motifs soften the sharp tailoring, making the look feel equal parts boardroom and runway.

IMAGE: With a draped sari skirt, a corset blouse and a dramatic pallu, she's all about movement and glamour. The vivid blue shade only adds to its wow factor.

IMAGE: This sculptural metallic top is impossible to miss. Paired with a sleek black mini, it strikes the perfect balance between futuristic fashion and party dressing.

IMAGE: With its corset-inspired peplum top and flared sharara, this outfit gives festive wear a fresh update. Bonus points for the matching potli that ties the whole look together.