Vanshika Dhir's Actual Vibe Is In Her...

Vanshika Dhir may be the face everyone is currently crushing on after Vibe but her off-screen style deserves its own fan club.

She has that rare ability to switch from girl-next-door cool to full red-carpet babe without ever looking like she’s trying too hard.

Basically, if Vibe is what made you notice her, these seven looks are why you’ll want to keep watching her fashion feed.

IMAGE: In a sheer black top, tiny denim bottoms and gold jewellery, Vanshika officially cracks the formula for looking super cool. The sunglasses and quilted bag add just enough polish, making this the outfit look like she didn’t even have to try. All photographs: Kind courtesy Vanshika Dhir/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said a white pantsuit has to be boring? Vanshika sneaks in a gold sequinned tube top underneath and suddenly boardroom dressing has a nightlife agenda. Clean, sharp and just sparkly enough -- this is how you make tailoring feel young.

IMAGE: The chocolate-brown corset and black trouser combination is proof that sometimes the simplest outfits make the biggest impact. The gold buckle, layered necklaces and tiny bag add just enough detail to make the whole thing feel like she casually walked out of a very expensive Pinterest board.

IMAGE: Vanshika goes full red-carpet heroine in this dreamy turquoise gown. The dupatta does most of the flirting while the statement earrings and glossy waves make sure there’s absolutely no chance of her blending into the background.

IMAGE: Tie-dye, beach waves and barely-there jewellery? This is Vanshika telling us she has left the group chat and is somewhere near a beach.

IMAGE: This look is giving retro but with a very 2026 attitude. The bright orange asymmetric bodysuit and polka-dot mini are fun without looking costume-y while that sleek ponytail keeps everything firmly in cool-girl territory.

IMAGE: A pastel-yellow mini dress is already hard to ignore but Vanshika adds an asymmetrical floor-sweeping sash because, apparently, a regular hemline wasn't dramatic enough.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff