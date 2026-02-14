'I Proposed To Her In A Movie Theatre'

On Valentine's Day, Kshitij Sabnis shares his romantic proposal story.

All photographs, video: Kind courtesy Kshitij Sabnis

Some love stories don't begin with fireworks. They start quietly in school corridors, shared classrooms, familiar faces you grow up with without realising how important they'll become.

For Kshitij Sabnis (29) and Priyal Pitre (29), the story has been more than 11 years in the making.

They first met at the age of five.

Priyal remembers him as the naughty, mischievous boy in class; he remembers her as the quiet, calm, pretty girl who seemed nothing like him.

Life took them in different directions but the early familiarity stayed.

Years later, they reconnected as friends. Close friends. The kind who begin and end their day talking to each other without ever labelling it. There were no expectations, no big moments, just a steady comfort that slowly deepened.

One memory stands out for Kshitij. He was on a family trip to South Africa when he suddenly felt an urge to call Priyal. He sneaked into his room, took his father's phone and dialled her. Nothing dramatic happened on the call but he knew something had changed.

Not long after, Priyal asked him to watch a movie with her. They didn't know it then but that theatre would become the emotional centre of their love story.

Growing up and growing together

What followed was an 11-year journey with everything real life brings -- long distance phases, studying in different countries, family worries...

There were moments of doubt, hesitation and the pressure of expectations on both sides. But the foundation always remained the same -- deep friendship, aligned values and a quiet certainty that they understood each other.

"Love isn't exciting every single day," Kshitij says. "It's showing up. It's patience. And then, once in a while, you get a beautiful day that reminds you why you've made the right decision."

The proposal

Once both Priyal and Kshitij had completed their studies, the COVID pandemic had settled down and her parents were comfortable with their relationship, Kshitij felt the time had finally come.

He briefly thought of planning a big destination proposal but it didn't feel right.

So he decided to go back to where it all began -- the same theatre, the same auditorium, the same seat where Priyal and he had sat during their first movie together.

An unsuspecting Payal was under the impression that she was attending Kshitij's friend's 'movie premiere'. Friends helped with the decor and timing. His brother worked on a short video. A DJ friend mixed two songs for the moment. Family and close friends quietly filled the room.

When Priyal saw Kshitij appear on the screen, confusion turned into surprise and then into emotion. When he went down on one knee, she instantly held out her hand and the answer was clear.

Later, she realised it was exactly what she would have wanted -- both families present, close friends around them, even their dog acting as the ring bearer. "I didn't know it until it happened," she said. "But this was perfect."

Coming full circle

For them, the proposal wasn't about creating a viral moment. It was about meaning. About going back to the start.

"Eleven years ago, we came here for our first date," Kshitij says. "Today, we returned to the same seat, with a ring, a few grey hairs and many more people we love around us and created an unforgettable moment."