Jab We Met: 'He Was In A Relationship & I Had A Crush On His Friend'

During Valentine's Week, Sneha Sheth tells us how she met her husband, Harshit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha Sheth

Harshit and I first met when we were 16 in Class 11.

We became best friends almost instantly. I must confess, though, that I had entered his friends' circle because I had a crush on someone else. At that time, even Harshit was seeing a girl from the same group.

But slowly, something shifted.

Our friendship kept growing day by day. We spent our college years sharing jokes, gossip, parties, long conversations and endless laughter. Life always felt a little lighter when we were around each other.

As time passed, our group started shrinking.

Some friends failed subjects and dropped out, some moved to other cities and others started working. Around the same time, Harshit also broke up with his then girlfriend.

Life took an unexpected turn when, due to health issues, Harshit was forced to leave his studies and begin working at his uncle's shop, living mostly with his uncle.

Even on days we didn't meet, we spoke on the phone for hours, sometimes the entire day. Still 'just friends' without realising how important we had become to each other.

After I graduated and began working, Harshit returned home on weekends and, every Sunday, we met with our closest friends. People around us would always say we should get married but we were both convinced that nothing like that would ever happen.

Then came the day that changed everything.

We went out to watch a movie, got late, missed the show and ended up watching Tere Naam instead. Somewhere during the second half, we found ourselves holding hands.

I didn't realise when he fell in love with me or when I fell in love with him.

A few days later, he asked me to marry him over SMS. I replied YES within seconds.

But our love story wasn't that simple. My parents were not ready and, suddenly, everything became dramatic, exactly like a Bollywood plot.

One morning, I left home pretending to go to work. Instead, I went straight to Harshit's house, got ready there and we went to court to get married. Our closest friends stood by us as our biggest support.

Today, more than two decades later, we have a beautiful daughter and a lovely life that began when we two 22 year olds in love decided to elope!

