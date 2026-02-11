'We're Busy And Spend Less Time With Each Other'

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Rediff's LOVE GURU recommends simple hacks to get rid of the boredom that tends to creep into a long-term relationship.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When was the last time you lovingly held your partner's hand?

Sat down for a quiet dinner or laughed together over a silly joke?

In most long-term relationships, including love marriages, couples tend to spend less time in each other's company as responsibilities take over.

Call it comfort, laziness or the lack of enthusiasm to make a sincere effort.

Over time, couples who communicate less end up believing that their relationship and intimacy is fading away.

I am in a long-term romantic relationship and, recently, our lives have become very busy with work, family responsibilities and less time for each other.

Small misunderstandings sometimes turn into arguments and I feel that the emotional closeness we once had is slowly fading.

In this real-life situation, what qualities do you believe help a romantic relationship grow deeper and last over time?

Romance doesn't grow deeper, my dear. The spark fades for everyone over time.

What you do need to do is establish a relationship firmly in love, mutual respect and commitment so that even when things get rough, you weather it all together.

And yes, making time for each other -- say like a date night once a week, just the two of you -- couldn't hurt.

It will help you stay connected.

