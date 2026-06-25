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Uttarakhand Recipe: Jyoti's Pahadi Dal

By JYOTI GAUR SHARMA June 25, 2026 13:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jyoti Gaur Sharma shares her late mother's recipe for Chainsoo, a simple, comforting Pahadi dal. This way of preparing it has been passed down through her family.

Pahadi Dal

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Gannu03/Wikimedia Commons

Pahadi Dal

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sabut kali urad dal or whole black gram
  • 1 tsp jakhiya seeds or wild mustard seeds
  • 3-4 pods garlic, mashed or finely chopped
  • 2 whole dried red chilly
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2-3 tbsp mustard oil
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Water
  • Finely chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Method

  • Dry roast the urad dal in a saucepan or kadhai over medium heat until nutty and aromatic.
    Stir often and do not let it burn.
    Take off heat and grind into a coarse powder.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium heat.
    Add the jakhiya seeds and let pop.
    Add the hing, dried red chilly, garlic, urad dal powder, haldi, salt.
    Mix well.
    Add water depending on the consistency of dal preferred.
    Stir continuously to avoid lumps.
    Bring to a boil.
    Cook for a few minutes.
    Cover and let simmer for about 15-20 minutes.
  • Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
    Serve hot with steamed rice.

Editor's Note: For extra flavour, top it with 1-2 tsp ghee and/or a sprinkling of garam masala.

 

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Rediff FoodRediff RecipesUttarakhand dalIndian black gram dalJyoti Gaur Sharma

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