UPPSC PCS 2024 Results: What Salary Do Officers Get?

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of UPPSC PCS officers at pay level 10 (entry-level scale for Group A gazetted officers like a deputy collector or DSP in state services) typically ranges between Rs 56,100 and Rs 132,000 per month.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

UPPSC 2024 final result declared

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (UPPSC 2024) late Sunday night (March 29) putting an end to the year-long delay.

Why were UPPSC 2024 results delayed?

The UPPSC PCS 2024 main exam was conducted mid-2025 due to which the 2024 recruitment process wrapped up in 2026.

Meet the toppers of UPPSC PCS (Provincial Civil Service) 2024

Neha Panchal, a homemaker, and mother from Uttar Pradesh, secured the top position, followed by Ananya Trivedi from Rae Bareli with Abhay Pratap Singh finishing third.

Overall, women candidates dominated the results this year.

Six girls featured among the top 10.

About the UPPSC 2024 exam

Every year, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the UPPSC PCS exam for recruitment to various Group A and Group B administrative posts in the Uttar Pradesh state government, including roles like deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), block development officer (BDO) and other key civil services positions.

The selection process comprises of three stages -- the preliminary exam, the main exam and the interview.

The UPPSC PCS 2025 notification was released for 200 vacancies.

As many as 5.76 lakh candidates had applied for the UPPCS PCS preliminary exam, which was held in December 2024.

Though 15,066 candidates qualified for the next stage, only 13,776 candidates appeared for the main exam held between June 29 and July 2, 2025.

Salary structure after clearing UPPSC exam

As per the 7th Pay Commission, a PCS officer’s salary varies as per the rank they hold. On an average, the salary of UPPSC officers varies between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,32,000 per month at pay level 10.

According to the IAShub (external link), an IAS mentorship platform, for most posts under the upper subordinate services (eg, deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police), the salary ranges between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,32,000 per month at pay level 10.

With the relevant experience and appraisals, it can increase to the range of Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100 at higher pay levels (Level 15).