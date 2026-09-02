UP Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Last Date, How To Apply

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

What is it about?

The UP scholarship, officially known as the Uttar Pradesh Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme, provides financial assistance to students from classes 9 to 12 as well as those pursuing graduation, post-graduation, diploma and other post-matric courses.

The scheme is administered by the government of Uttar Pradesh through the social welfare, backward classes welfare and minority welfare departments.

Students belonging to the general, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities are eligible to apply through the official online scholarship portal.

The scheme is divided into three categories -- Pre-Matric for classes 9 and 10, Post-Matric intermediate for classes 11 and 12 and Dashmottar for courses after Class 12, including graduation, post-graduation and diploma programmes.

Students pursuing technical and management courses at institutions such as AKTU, University of Lucknow, Banaras Hindu University and CCS University Meerut can also apply under the Dashmottar category, subject to institutional verification on the scholarship portal.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The student must be enrolled in a recognised school, college or university.

Students studying in classes 9 and 10 are eligible under the Pre-Matric scholarship category.

Students studying in classes 11 and 12 are covered under the Post-Matric intermediate scholarship.

Students pursuing graduation, post-graduation, diploma and other courses after class 12 can apply under the Dashmottar scholarship.

For SC and ST students, the annual family income must not exceed Rs 2,50,000.

For students belonging to the general, OBC and minority categories, the annual family income must not exceed Rs 2,00,000 .

Students from other states may apply under the Post-Matric Other State category, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.

Students must have passed the last exam they took.

How to apply

Pre-matric students can click here (external link) for more information.

Post-matric students can click here (external link) for more information.

Interested and eligible students can click HERE (external link) to apply.

Important date

The last date for class 9 to 12 students to apply is September 21, 2026.

The last date for Dashmottar (graduation, post-graduation, diploma and other post-matric courses) to apply is October 31, 2026.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.