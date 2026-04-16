HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » UNIX UX-W3 Havana Wireless Earbuds With 42-Hour Playback

UNIX UX-W3 Havana Wireless Earbuds With 42-Hour Playback

By REDIFF GADGETS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 11:43 IST

x

The UNIX UX-W3 Havana Wireless Earbuds have several tidy features like a stylish black-and-beige finish, closed-back design, environmental noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, built-in microphone for clear calls and immersive listening.

Earbuds, with crystal-clear sound, that last nearly two days

Headphone

All photographs: Kind courtesy unixindia.in

1. Battery

Enjoy up to 42 hours of continuous use, supported by a robust 300 mAh cell and an impressive 400-hour idle duration, ensuring your earbuds are always ready when you are.

Headphone

2. Striking RGB Aesthetic

A bold, modern lighting pattern enhances the overall look, giving these earbuds a distinctive, gamer-inspired appearance.

The UNIX UX-W3 Havana is available at an attractive price of just ₹1,699, offering a stylish design and solid performance at great value.

Headphone

3. Enhanced Audio Clarity

Advanced dual-layer sound filtering helps minimise background interference, delivering sharper audio for both gameplay and voice conversations.

Headphone

4. Comfort-Focused Angled Design

The carefully-angled construction ie 90 degree rotation sits securely in the ear, providing lasting comfort during extended listening or competitive gaming.

Headphone

5. Rapid USB-C Power-Up

Convenient Type-C charging allows quick top-ups, making these earbuds ideal for gaming, music and everyday listening without long downtime.

REDIFF GADGETS

RELATED STORIES

Realme Narzo Power 5G Arrives With...
Realme Narzo Power 5G Arrives With...
iPhone 17e: Price, Features & Storage...
iPhone 17e: Price, Features & Storage...
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Starts At â'¹15,999
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Starts At â'¹15,999
Huawei MatePad Mini Arrives With 6,400mAh Battery
Huawei MatePad Mini Arrives With 6,400mAh Battery
Boat Launches Chrome Iris Smartwatch
Boat Launches Chrome Iris Smartwatch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Gauahar Khan spotted with husband Zaid Darbar1:09

Gauahar Khan spotted with husband Zaid Darbar

Pope Leo urges peace and coexistence as Trump attacks escalate1:34

Pope Leo urges peace and coexistence as Trump attacks...

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO