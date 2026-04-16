UNIX UX-W3 Havana Wireless Earbuds With 42-Hour Playback

The UNIX UX-W3 Havana Wireless Earbuds have several tidy features like a stylish black-and-beige finish, closed-back design, environmental noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, built-in microphone for clear calls and immersive listening.

Earbuds, with crystal-clear sound, that last nearly two days

All photographs: Kind courtesy unixindia.in

1. Battery

Enjoy up to 42 hours of continuous use, supported by a robust 300 mAh cell and an impressive 400-hour idle duration, ensuring your earbuds are always ready when you are.

2. Striking RGB Aesthetic

A bold, modern lighting pattern enhances the overall look, giving these earbuds a distinctive, gamer-inspired appearance.

The UNIX UX-W3 Havana is available at an attractive price of just ₹1,699, offering a stylish design and solid performance at great value.

3. Enhanced Audio Clarity

Advanced dual-layer sound filtering helps minimise background interference, delivering sharper audio for both gameplay and voice conversations.

4. Comfort-Focused Angled Design

The carefully-angled construction ie 90 degree rotation sits securely in the ear, providing lasting comfort during extended listening or competitive gaming.

5. Rapid USB-C Power-Up

Convenient Type-C charging allows quick top-ups, making these earbuds ideal for gaming, music and everyday listening without long downtime.