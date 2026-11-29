Rashmika Mandanna knows how to make an entrance and her latest appearance was no exception.

The actor turned heads at composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's grand wedding reception in a custom couture creation by Indian luxury label Falguni Shane Peacock.

The strapless silver and ivory gown struck a balance between sparkle and fluidity, proving that you don't always need a heavily embellished lehenga to make a statement at a big fat Indian celebration.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Desai/Instagram

The standout feature was the structured silver corset, designed with a subtle sweetheart neckline and a pointed, dipped basque waist.

Crafted on a sheer nude-silver mesh base, the bodice was painstakingly hand-embroidered with dense vertical rows of shimmering silver bugle beads, micro-crystals and fine sequins.

Delicate vine-like motifs added another layer of detail, while the embellishments caught the light with every movement.

The corset flowed into a floor-length ivory pleated jersey skirt, creating an interesting contrast between the ornate upper half and the softer drape below.

Gathered into diagonal folds around the hips, the fabric fell into long vertical pleats before extending into a sweeping train.

The result was a silhouette that felt both sculpted and graceful.

Rashmika's accessories complemented the metallic detailing without competing with it.

She chose fine diamond jewellery from Akoya Jewels, including a sparkling choker, matching stud earrings and minimal rings. The necklace echoed the shimmer of the corset, tying the entire look together.

With its combination of intricate hand embroidery, a stunning corset and a beautifully draped skirt, Rashmika's reception outfit offers a lesson in contemporary occasion dressing. It's a reminder that sometimes, all you need is the right balance of shimmer and simplicity to own the evening.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff