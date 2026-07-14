Uff! Priyanka, Isha, Esha And A Melting-With-Love Paris

The recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 saw Indian celebrities and business leaders making stylish appearances across some of fashion's biggest shows.

From Dior and Chanel to Schiaparelli and Manish Malhotra, here's a look at the Indians who brought their A-game to the fashion rows.

Priyanka Chopra at Dior

Priyanka attended the Dior Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Haute Couture show in a vibrant orange Dior Cruise 2027 dress featuring cascading floral appliques and a plunging neckline. A cherry-red handbag completed the fiery colour story.

Ananya Panday at Chanel

For Chanel, Ananya wore a quilted denim jacket with a matching pencil skirt over a white tee. Black-and-white pumps, a Chanel clutch and a messy bun with curtain bangs kept the look cool and effortless.

Isha Ambani at Rahul Mishra

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Isha embraced Rahul Mishra's couture vision in a sculptural black ensemble inspired by Devi. Rich embroidery, intricate craftsmanship and dramatic detailing celebrated Indian artistry on the Paris runway.

Isha Ambani at Schiaparelli

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Isha made a statement in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture featuring a sheer lace bodice, a sculptural peplum waist and a striking blue ombre tulle collar. She finished the look with keyhole pumps and a geometric Chanel clutch.

Isha Ambani at Manish Malhotra

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Supporting Manish Malhotra's Paris debut, Isha wore a handcrafted gold gown paired with heirloom jewellery from Nita Ambani's collection, perfectly complementing the designer's celebration of Indian craftsmanship.

Esha Gupta at Georges Hobeika

Esha chose a romantic pastel gown with a sheer lace corset bodice and flowing pleated chiffon skirt. The delicate silhouette blended soft femininity with couture elegance.

Esha Gupta at Tony Ward

For Tony Ward, she dazzled in a champagne gold sequined gown from the Whispers of the Dune collection, featuring crystal embellishments and a dramatic plunging cowl neckline.

Esha Gupta at Stéphane Rolland

Esha embraced Stéphane Rolland's sculptural aesthetic in a metallic gold gown with bold draping and a plunging neckline, balancing architectural drama with soft waves.

Sudha Reddy at Giorgio Armani Prive

Sudha wore Look 74 from Giorgio Armani Prive, an iridescent blue tailored ensemble with fluid metallic tones. A Swarovski Louis Vuitton Capucines bag and statement diamond ear piece elevated the look.

Sudha Reddy at Elie Saab

For Elie Saab, Sudha picked a handmade butter-yellow strapless gown adorned with floral embroidery and delicate lace detailing, finished with a flowing stole draped around her neck.

Sudha Reddy at Manish Malhotra

At Manish Malhotra's couture debut in Paris, Sudha stunned in a custom rich brown draped gown paired with a spectacular 75-carat diamond bow necklace and a floral diamond hair accessory.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff