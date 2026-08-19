On screen, Niharika Chouksey is winning hearts with her bubbly, girl-next-door charm in Tumm Se Tumm Tak.

But when the cameras stop rolling, the actress swaps her character’s playful energy for a fashion sensibility that is all about simple elegance.

From pretty silhouettes and easy denim looks to a few bold, statement-making moments, Niharika proves that simplicity can have plenty of star power. Here are some of her most stylish off-duty looks.

emerald green dress keeps things chic with its strapless neckline, structured silhouette and adorable bow at the waist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika Chouksey/Instagram IMAGE: Talk about making an entrance without trying too hard! Niharika’sdress keeps things chic with its strapless neckline, structured silhouette and adorable bow at the waist.

IMAGE: Niharika turns up the heat in this vibrant orange tracksuit, proving that comfort and cool can absolutely coexist. Worn with a white cropped top and casually slipped-off-shoulder hoodie, this is athleisure with a seriously bright personality.

denim jacket and relaxed light-wash jeans. Delicate gold jewellery ties the look together, making this the kind of casual outfit that looks effortlessly put together. IMAGE: Serving a little sunshine, Niharika pairs a bright yellow tube top with a classicand relaxed light-wash jeans. Delicate gold jewellery ties the look together, making this the kind of casual outfit that looks effortlessly put together.

IMAGE: This striped shirt and embroidered white bottom combination is a masterclass in relaxed dressing. Niharika keeps the look fresh, airy and fuss-free, letting the pretty detailing do all the talking.

IMAGE: Niharika proves the LWD deserves just as much attention as its little black counterpart. This fitted white mini brings texture and dimension to a classic silhouette while the intricate detailing adds a delicate, feminine touch.

beach dressing to dreamy new heights, Niharika slips into a gorgeous sunset-hued co-ord set. The ombre orange, pink and purple palette is already a showstopper and the twisted rope detailing and dramatic thigh-high slit take the look straight into vacation glam territory. IMAGE: Takingto dreamy new heights, Niharika slips into a gorgeous sunset-hued co-ord set. The ombre orange, pink and purple palette is already a showstopper and the twisted rope detailing and dramatic thigh-high slit take the look straight into vacation glam territory.

IMAGE: Who says Niharika only does soft and simple? The actress turns up her fashion A-game in this edgy silver moto jacket, pairing it with a textured black crop top and statement hardware. Futuristic, fierce and a little rebellious, this is diva mode switched firmly on.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff