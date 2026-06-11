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Triptii Dimri, Ayesha Kanga Make A Statement With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 12:55 IST

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For years, women have shared the same fashion complaint: Where are the pockets? From dresses and skirts to jeans that often come with tiny pockets or worse, completely fake ones! Functional storage has rarely been a priority in womenswear.

Increasingly though, in response to vociferous demands from women, designers are increasingly embracing pockets as both a practical and stylish detail and celebrities are leading the way.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor gives wide-leg dressing a fresh spin in this embellished AK-OK co-ord.
While the intricate embroidery grabs attention, the roomy trouser pockets bring in an ease that keeps the look from feeling overly dressed up.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ayesha Kanga

Ayesha Kanga

IMAGE: A metallic breastplate and laid-back denim make for a striking combination.
The deep pockets on Ayesha's low-rise jeans add a relaxed attitude to the ensemble, creating the perfect high-fashion-meets-street-style balance.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Kanga/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Trust Komal to make even a pocket feel directional.
The oversized flap detail on her blue skirt breaks up the sharp tailoring and adds a fashion-forward edge to an already fun look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri's floral Gauri & Nainika dress is all about princess vibes that are functional as well.
The hidden pockets tucked into the voluminous skirt make the romantic silhouette feel so fresh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika’s sunshine-yellow gown proves that practicality and elegance can happily coexist.
The addition of functional pockets brings a laid-back confidence to the sweeping silhouette.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

IMAGE: A denim sari already turns heads, but the statement pocket detail takes things a step further.
By borrowing a classic feature from western wear, Shilpa’s drape feels fresh, contemporary and packed with personality.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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