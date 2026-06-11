Triptii Dimri, Ayesha Kanga Make A Statement With...

For years, women have shared the same fashion complaint: Where are the pockets? From dresses and skirts to jeans that often come with tiny pockets or worse, completely fake ones! Functional storage has rarely been a priority in womenswear.

Increasingly though, in response to vociferous demands from women, designers are increasingly embracing pockets as both a practical and stylish detail and celebrities are leading the way.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor gives wide-leg dressing a fresh spin in this embellished AK-OK co-ord.

While the intricate embroidery grabs attention, the roomy trouser pockets bring in an ease that keeps the look from feeling overly dressed up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE:gives wide-leg dressing a fresh spin in this embellished AK-OK co-ord.While the intricate embroidery grabs attention, the roomy trouser pockets bring in an ease that keeps the look from feeling overly dressed up.

Ayesha Kanga



The deep pockets on Ayesha's low-rise jeans add a relaxed attitude to the ensemble, creating the perfect high-fashion-meets-street-style balance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Kanga/Instagram IMAGE: A metallic breastplate and laid-back denim make for a striking combination.The deep pockets on Ayesha's low-rise jeans add a relaxed attitude to the ensemble, creating the perfect high-fashion-meets-street-style balance.

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Trust Komal to make even a pocket feel directional.

The oversized flap detail on her blue skirt breaks up the sharp tailoring and adds a fashion-forward edge to an already fun look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri's floral Gauri & Nainika dress is all about princess vibes that are functional as well.

The hidden pockets tucked into the voluminous skirt make the romantic silhouette feel so fresh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram IMAGE:'s floral Gauri & Nainika dress is all about princess vibes that are functional as well.The hidden pockets tucked into the voluminous skirt make the romantic silhouette feel so fresh.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika’s sunshine-yellow gown proves that practicality and elegance can happily coexist.

The addition of functional pockets brings a laid-back confidence to the sweeping silhouette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty