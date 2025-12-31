World's Biggest New Year's Eve Parties

As the final hours of 2025 slip away, clocks ticking, and a brand new 2026 waits in the wings, cities across the world move into festivities mode, readying for dazzling countdowns.

These 8 cities/places have enormous celebrations actually hosting sort of giant street parties and welcome the new year in unforgettable style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SIMarsden/Wikimedia Commons

1. London

The British capital greets the new year beside the Thames, where cascades of fireworks bloom near the London Eye as the bells of majestic Big Ben announce the new day and new year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cabrils/Wikimedia Commons

2. Sydney

The Aussie city's new year is about spectacular fireworks: The 9 pm Calling Country Fireworks and the show-stopping Midnight Fireworks over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, making it one of the first cities to celebrate worldwide.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Quintano/Wikimedia Commons

3. New York

One of the world's most famed New Year's Eve countdowns occurs at New York's Times Square with the ball drop. This ceremony has welcomed each January 1 for more than a hundred years.

Crowds gather hours ahead along the streets, eyes fixed on the sparkling Waterford crystal orb slowly being lowered from atop One Times Square, before confetti rains down and live performances transform the square into a place of euphoric partying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons

4. Goa

Much of Goa braces for a massive New Year's Eve crowds, with half a million visitors expected usually to flock to its famed beaches.

Fireworks are set to light up the night sky, while beachside shacks turn into vibrant party zones, pulsating with music and energy until the wee hours.

Folks gather to burn the straw dummy Old Man -- the year that just departed.

Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

5. Kolkata

Kolkata, are you set to close out 2025 in style and welcome 2026 at maximum intensity, as per your standard traditions?

No city in India so boisterously whoops up NYE the way Cal does, with hundreds and thousands of people thronging Park Street and nearby, shouting out greetings to each other.

Towering LED screens, earth-shaking audio, immersive special effects, a glow-up makeover zone, gaming hubs and a powerhouse band line-up are on hand to keep the energy soaring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mo Eid/Pexels

6. Dubai

The Emaar New Year's Eve at the Burj Khalifa stages a truly film-worthy welcome to the naya saal.

The world's tallest tower becomes a colossal canvas for a Guinness-record-setting display of lights and lasers, perfectly timed with fireworks and the dancing waters of The Dubai Fountain, pulling in awestruck crowds from every corner of the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PEAK99/Wikimedia Commons

7. Bangkok

The Thailand capital has swiftly risen to become one of the favourite spots for ringing in the new year, thanks to its large-scale festivities and several countdown moments across the city.

At the heart of it all, CentralWorld -- widely dubbed the Times Square of Asia -- comes alive with live music acts, vibrant performances and loads of fireworks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gyula Péter/Wikimedia Commons

8. Edinburgh

A city-wide holiday unfolds in Edinburgh across several day at new year, which is referred to as the festival of Hogmanay by the Scots.

Massive street gatherings happen along Princes Street, where live bands play and much dancing occurs, before fireworks blaze above Edinburgh Castle at midnight bringing the day to a dreamy but exuberant close.