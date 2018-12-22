Photos! A delicious looking gingerbread city

Take a look at the architectural gingerbread houses on display at the V&A Museum in London. It has over 60 buildings including a sports stadium, school and cinema.
A top-view of the gingerbread houses. Scroll down to take a closer look!
Build by architects, these homes are mini cities on their own.
Looks like this factory's got some sweet surprise for its visitors.
Intricately designed, each gingerbread house had a special theme, along with some serious icing skills on display.
A gingerbread creation by architects Lyndon-Goode.
A structure built by a robot from architects Foster and Partners.
A staff member poses for a photograph next to the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City.
