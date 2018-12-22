Photos! A delicious looking gingerbread city

December 22, 2018 10:00 IST

Take a look at the architectural gingerbread houses on display at the V&A Museum in London. It has over 60 buildings including a sports stadium, school and cinema.

All photographs: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A top-view of the gingerbread houses. Scroll down to take a closer look!

Build by architects, these homes are mini cities on their own.

Looks like this factory's got some sweet surprise for its visitors.

Intricately designed, each gingerbread house had a special theme, along with some serious icing skills on display.

A gingerbread creation by architects Lyndon-Goode.

A structure built by a robot from architects Foster and Partners.

A staff member poses for a photograph next to the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City.