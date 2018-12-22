Photos! A delicious looking gingerbread city

rediff.com

December 22, 2018 10:00 IST

Take a look at the architectural gingerbread houses on display at the V&A Museum in London. It has over 60 buildings including a sports stadium, school and cinema. 

All photographs: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A top-view of the gingerbread houses. Scroll down to take a closer look!

 

Build by architects, these homes are mini cities on their own. 

 

Looks like this factory's got some sweet surprise for its visitors. 

 

Intricately designed, each gingerbread house had a special theme, along with some serious icing skills on display.

 

A gingerbread creation by architects Lyndon-Goode. 

 

A structure built by a robot from architects Foster and Partners. 

 

A staff member poses for a photograph next to the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City. 

