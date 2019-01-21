Beach bum! Sara Sampaio soaks up the sun in the Maldives

rediff.com

January 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Sara Sampaio, who whisked off to the Maldives to bring in the New Year, is back from her vacay. 

Flaunting her incredible bod and washboard abs, the 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model couldn't stop posing on the beach.  

We don't know what's hotter... the destination or Sara's bikini pics. The Portuguese model is a pro at bikini pics. Scroll down to see some of her seriously sexy bikini pics from the vacation. Photographs: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Exhibit 1

Exhibit 2

Exhibit 3

Exhibit 4

'Never, not posing,' she captioned this pic. We couldn't agree more! 

Sara was joined by Lorena Rae

'Island life,' she captioned this pic.

The model basking the sun at Maldives and looking fashionable in a red two-piece.

Sara with her boyfriend Oliver Ripley, who she has been dating for the last five years. 

Tags: Sara Sampaio, Instagram, Lorena Rae, Courtesy Sara, Portuguese
 

