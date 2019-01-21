Beach bum! Sara Sampaio soaks up the sun in the Maldives

Sara Sampaio, who whisked off to the Maldives to bring in the New Year, is back from her vacay.
Flaunting her incredible bod and washboard abs, the 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model couldn't stop posing on the beach.
Exhibit 1
Exhibit 2
