8 States Most Visited By Domestic Tourists

Preferences for trips to the banks of the Ganga or to traditional spots and temples shows that domestic tourism in India remains deeply rooted in culture.

These 8 states emerged as the country's most-travelled destinations for Indian visitors, according to the tourism ministry's most recent statistics (which are from 2024).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shovan Datta/Pexels

1. Uttar Pradesh

Cornering nearly 21.94 per cent of all domestic tourist visits, UP stands firmly at the top of the list of most popular states for domestic tourists.

And why not?... Given the state's numerous holy and historical sites, be it the wonderous Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Allahabad (Prayagraj), Varanasi, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vrindavan and Mathura which brings millions of devotees each year.

Held over a remarkable 45 days, the Kumbh Mela would have boosted tourism to UP even further in 2025 when it attracted an extraordinary 660 million devotees and visitors, as per Wikipedia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swethasakthivel/Wikimedia Commons

2. Tamil Nadu

Bagging over 10.41 per cent of domestic visits, Tamil Nadu is at second position.

From the hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal and beaches of Mahabalipuram to the sacred temple city of Madurai with its magnificent Meenakshi temple, the state offers striking visual contrasts.

Each Mahashivratri, the Isha Foundation draws lakhs of devotees, all converging for one of the region's most powerful spiritual gatherings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ingo Mehling/Wikimedia Commons

3. Karnataka

Accounting for 10.33 per cent of domestic tourism, Karnataka's appeal also lies in its diversity -- Bengaluru's urban energy, Hampi's ruins, Mysuru's palaces and the hills of Coorg.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhilb239/Wikimedia Commons

4. Andhra Pradesh

Close behind Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh captured nearly 9.85 per cent of domestic visits, a statistic driven largely by religious tourism.

Tirupati alone anchors the state's position as one of India's most frequented pilgrimage destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ihsanwayfarer/Wikimedia Commons

5. Rajasthan

With 7.80 per cent share of domestic tourism, visitors are drawn to the palaces of Jaipur's Pink City landmarks, Udaipur's shimmering lakes and mahals, Jodhpur's Blue City forts, the golden desert town of Jaisalmer and the wildlife of Ranthambore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jmadhu/Wikimedia Commons

6. Maharashtra

Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi, Ajanta, Ellora and and an assortment of hill stations attract both leisure and business travellers, giving Maharashtra 6.42 share of domestic tourist visits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons

7. West Bengal

Commandeering 6.26 per cent of domestic tourism, Kolkata draws lakhs of visitors during Durga Puja, when city-wide celebrations and elaborate pandals take centre stage.

Travellers also prefer the hills of Darjeeling, Howrah bridge, Sundarbans, Santiniketan and the sacred site of Gangasagar, revered as one of Hinduism’s holiest spots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayankvagadiya/Wikimedia Commons

8. Gujarat

Capturingr 6.24 per cent of domestic tourist visits, Gujarat captivates folks with vibrant celebrations of Navratri, the colourful Rann Utsav, the vast salt desert of the Rann of Kutch and the wildlife haven of the Gir national park.