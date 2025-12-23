12 Rocking Christmas Markets

The beautiful twinkling Christmas markets that come up across the world, as December begins, allow you to step right into the magic of Christmas.

They usually hawk mulled wine, hot chocolate, an array of traditional eats, freshly-made in front of you, chocolates, candied fruit, cheese, jams, bakery items like cookies, brownies, fudge, plum cakes, gifts and a variety of handcrafted treasures.

Above all, on offer is bundles of Christmas cheer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyacheslav Argenberg /Wikimedia Commons

1. Anjuna, Goa

Come Christmas and Goa really begins to rock. Markets are set up in several places in Goa as Christmas approaches, selling stars, tinsel, Santa hats and masks.

The Christmas orientation of the famous Anjuna beach market is most festive. Head here for traditional decor items, food (bibinca, doldol, kulkul, rose cookies, cake), mehendi, soap, candles, bags, jewellery and the Christmasy carnival mood.

Dates: Every Wednesday in December

Timings: 11:00-4:00 for the widest selection

Location: Anjuna Beach

Photograph: Kind courtesy Biswarup Ganguly /Wikimedia Commons

2. Kolkata

Several parts of Kolkata jazz up for the Yuletide season -- Park Street, Free School Street, New Market. Take your pick.

A walk down Park and adjoining Free School is a great shopping expedition and full of Xmas bustle -- don't forget to pop into Flurys for chai and Xmas delights. New Market offers some of the best Christmas yummies and decor, as well as loads of trees.

Dates: December

Timings: New Market is open daily 10:20-8:00

Location: New Market, Park Street, Free School Street.

3. Shillong

Meghalaya's capital city really knows how to bring in Christmas. Carols and choir singing is everywhere. The fragrance of pine hangs in the air as well as that of Khasi Christmas specials. The main Police Bazaar overflows with Christmas stuff like ornaments, woollens and eatables.

Dates: December

Timings: 9:00-20:00

Location: Police Bazaar, Laitumkhrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy LH DD/Dittrich/Wikimedia Commons

4. Striezelmarkt, Dresden, Germany

Now in its 591st edition, this celebrated market, Germany's oldest, transforms the Altmarkt area of the town into a glowing Christmas spectacle.

Over 200 stalls sell an exceptional range of handicrafts, like creations from the Ore Mountains and the iconic Dresdner Christstollen (cake).

Dates: November 27, 2025 to December 24, 2025

Timings: 10.00-21.00

Location: On the Altmarkt square in the centre of Dresden

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doko/Wikimedia Commons

5. Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava's Main and Primatial Squares host 74 festive stalls, serving seasonal treats and showcasing a bunch of artisinal items.

Primatial Square's Christmas Forest features 40 trees decorated by local schoolchildren, which will be gifted to families and charities from December 15.

Together, the markets fill Hlavné and Hviezdoslavov Squares with bright lights and holiday happiness.

Dates: November 27, 2025 to January 6, 2026, except December 24 and 25

Timings: 10:00-22:00

Location: Main and Primatial Squares

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mercatino di Natale di Bolzano

6. Mercatino di Natale di Bolzano, Italy

This bazaar in Italy's South Tyrol is about the aroma of cinnamon, lit-up wooden stalls, gorgeous decor and Xmas delicacies. It brightens up Piazza Walther and the nearby Christmas Park with vibrant colours and lively sounds.

Dates: November 28, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Timings: 10:00-19:00

Location: Bolzano, Italy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Marché de Noël de Montreux

7. Marché de Noël de Montreux, Switzerland

Each winter, the banks of Lake Geneva in Montreux are turned into a magical festival village. Rows of charmingly decorated, quaint wooden chalets stretch along the waterfront where anything related to Christmas is on sale.

Dates: November 11, 2025 to December 24, 2025

Timings: 11:00-22:00

Location: Quai de la Rouvenaz, 1820 Montreux, Switzerland

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchester City Council

8. Manchester, UK

Celebrating its 27th year, Manchester's markets with more than 200 stalls across nine locations turns the city into a joyous Christmas destination, packed with seasonal delights.

Dates: November 27, 2025 to December 24, 2025

Timings: 10.00-21.00

Location: Albert Square Manchester, Greater Manchester M2 5PE

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.lwt.co.kr

9. Lotte, South Korea

Returning for its third edition, the market has grown larger than ever and offers unmatchable enchanting holiday atmosphere. Covering 2,645 square metres, it boasts 51 stalls, nine more than last year.

Dates: November 11, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Timings: 11.30-22.00

Location: Lawn Square, World Park, Lotte World Tower

Photograph: Kind courtesy Renate Zindel/Wikimedia Commons

10. Santurantikuy, Peru

A traditional artisan fair, it takes place each year for a few days in December in Cusco's main square. The most exquisite of Peru's handicrafts are on sale -- puppets, dolls, clothing, items for nativity scenes, chullos (Andean hats), herbs, paintings.

Dates: December 22, 2025 to December 24, 205

Location: Plaza de Armas, Cusco, Peru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ximonic/Wikimedia Commons

11. Stockholm, Sweden

At Stockholm's festive market, sample all the classic Swedish winter treats -- gingerbread bites, saffron pastries, regional cheeses, cured meats, confectionery. Browse for handcraft gifts and ornaments, like candles, textiles, and stylish design pieces. And even greet Father Christmas himself.

Dates: November 22, 2025 to December 23, 2025

Location: Gamla Stan (Old Town)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pedro/Wikimedia Commons

12. Hamburg, Germany

The most thrilling bit about the Christmas market in Hamburg is the flying Santa.

At 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm you can watch Santa Claus take off into the sky, in his sleigh, pulled by his faithful reindeer, high above Rathausplatz Christmas market. It's actually a tightrope act that has been taking place for 20 years, but looks totally magical.