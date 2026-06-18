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Check out Toshiba's MiniLED TVs

By REDIFF GADGETS
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June 18, 2026 10:29 IST

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Toshiba has strengthened its premium television lineup in India with the introduction of the new Z670SP series.

The brand's first MiniLED TV range in the country to feature front-firing speakers, the lineup combines advanced display technology with immersive audio capabilities. Available in five screen sizes.

Toshiba brings Z670SP MiniLED TVs to India with 144 Hz refresh rate and QLED colour

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

All photographs: Kind courtesy Toshiba

1. Price: Rs 64,990

The Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV range is offered in five screen sizes -- 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch with prices starting from Rs 64,990.

Buyers can enjoy cashback of up to Rs 10,000, zero down payment options and a two-year comprehensive warranty. The range is available through major online and offline retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

2. Display: MiniLED Technology

The series features MiniLED display technology across the entire range, designed to deliver finer brightness control, richer black levels and improved contrast for a more immersive viewing experience.

Powering the visuals is Toshiba's REGZA Engine ZRi, which optimises picture quality for sharper and more lifelike content.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

3. Gaming: 144 Hz Refresh Rate

One of the standout features of the Toshiba Z670SP range is its native 144Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver smoother visuals.

The televisions also include a dedicated Game Mode Pro, which helps minimise input lag and enhances responsiveness for a more fluid gaming experience.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

4. Audio: Front-Firing Speakers

For sound, these TVs are equipped with front-firing speakers designed to project audio directly towards viewers.

The setup is enhanced by REGZA Power Audio+ and Eilex Prism technologies, which aim to deliver clearer dialogue, richer sound.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

5. Visuals: Dolby Vision Atmos

These models support Dolby Vision Atmos, bringing together enhanced picture quality and surround audio for a more cinematic viewing experience.

The televisions also feature QLED Colour technology, which is designed to produce a broader colour spectrum.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

6. Software: VIDAA U9 Platform

It runs on the VIDAA U9 operating system, offering access to a wide range of streaming apps and smart TV features.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV

7. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 And Bluetooth 5.4

For wireless connectivity, the Z670SP range supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 across both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, alongside Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless pairing with compatible accessories such as headphones, speakers and gaming controllers.

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