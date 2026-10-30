Tinder, Hinge Step Up Safety Measures For Indian Users

'We heard a lot of concern, especially from women in India, that they were worried people would take screenshots of their profiles and share them on social media or with friends. So, we have blocked the ability to take screenshots.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Match Group is expanding screenshot blocking from Hinge to Tinder following concerns about profile images being shared without consent.

Both dating platforms require biometric verification, including video selfies, to detect fake profiles and identify duplicate registrations.

Initial analysis indicates biometric checks have reduced bad actors on Tinder and Hinge by 40 per cent.

The company has partnered with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to raise awareness about romance scams and reporting mechanisms.

Match Group, which owns and operates dating platforms such as Tinder, Hinge, and The League, has introduced India-specific safety measures, including screenshot and contact blocking, to protect users, said Yoel Roth, senior vice-president and head of trust and safety at the group.

"We heard a lot of concern, especially from women in India, that they were worried people would take screenshots of their profiles and share them on social media or with friends. So, we have blocked the ability to take screenshots on Hinge and are now expanding that functionality to Tinder as well," Roth said.

These India-specific features, along with other functions such as allowing users to block phone contacts so friends and family cannot view their profiles, are part of the group's broader effort to make both dating platforms more user-friendly and safer, Roth said.

Match Group invests roughly $125 million every year, he added, in safety measures across its platforms.

For both Tinder and Hinge, Match Group has also introduced mandatory biometric verification during sign-up, including a video selfie for all users.

The video selfie helps the platforms detect whether a user is a real person rather than an artificial intelligence-generated profile.

It also helps scan the entire database for similar profiles and duplicate registrations, particularly those linked to criminal networks operating on these dating apps, Roth said.

"There is a limited number of people doing the scamming. So, if we see the same face getting registered repeatedly, we can use that to keep the person off our apps. We can keep known bad actors off our services," he said.

An initial analysis shows that these checks have helped reduce the number of bad actors on Tinder and Hinge by 40 per cent, Roth said.

To further prevent criminal networks from misusing these platforms, Match Group has partnered the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, to launch a romance scam awareness campaign in India.

Dating Apps Warn Users Against Romance Scams

As part of the campaign, the company will provide practical guidance on recognising common romance scam tactics, spotting red flags, and accessing official resources to report cybercrime and seek help, Roth said.

The platforms will also warn users if a potential match tries to move the conversation too quickly to a peer-to-peer messaging app or promises high returns on investments within minutes, he said.

Indian users show "remarkable openness" to dating, though the focus is not always on finding someone to marry but also on getting to know a compatible partner, he said.

"Increasingly, we also see that GenZ singles really want dating to be a social experience and not necessarily a high-pressure thing. It is something they want to be able to do with their friends," Roth said.

With this in mind, Tinder has introduced features such as double dates, which allow users to go out with friends, and a feature that lets friends pick matches for one another, he further said.

Match group is also likely to introduce its Events feature in India in the near future, Roth said.

The feature, launched earlier this year in Los Angeles and a few other US cities, has been "highly impactful", he added.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff