When IAS Officers Get Married...

Tina Dabi, who topped the 2016 Union Public Service Commission exam, married fellow IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur last week.

Pradeep -- who is a doctor by training -- is a 2013 batch IAS officer, currently serving as Director, Archeology and Museums, government of Rajasthan.

Tina is posted as the Joint Secretary, Finance, government of Rajasthan.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Tina's sister Ria wrote: 'Here's to happily ever after.'

Please click on the images for a look at Tina and Pradeep's wedding album.

IMAGE: Tina and Pradeep exchanged vows with family and close friends present.

For the wedding, the bride chose an elegant white silk sari with a gold border.

The groom complemented her in a simple white kurta-pajama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ria Dabi/Instagram

IMAGE: Wonder what Pradeep said that made Tina blush.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ria Dabi/Instagram

IMAGE: A pic from their pre-wedding ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ria Dabi/Instagram

IMAGE: Tina and Pradeep, with Ria, left, and Srishty Singh.

Ria was ranked 15th in the UPSC 2020 exam and is also serving in the IAS in Rajasthan.

Shristy was ranked 78th in the same exam and is currently posted in the IAS cadre in Haryana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ria Dabi/Instagram

IMAGE: Srishty posted a pic from Tina's bachelorette party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Srishty Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: The couple at their wedding reception.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IAS_Tina Dabi/Instagram