As Time magazine turns its focus to India, fashion’s most interesting names make it to their 100 Next India 2026 list.

It’s the first time that Time magazine is doing this -- compiling the 100 Next India list.

Included in this truly interesting compilation are some of Indian fashion’s bright stars.

Masaba Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba/Instagram

‘Is there anything Masaba Gupta cannot do?’ asks Journalist Gayatri Rangachari Shah in her note on one of India’s most exciting designers in Time.

‘A force in democratising luxury, her designs are among the most widely imitated in India and have inspired a generation of fans to see the sari as more than occasion wear.

‘Her refusal to be pigeonholed into one creative discipline, along with her commitment to inclusivity and celebrating all skin tones, has made her a vital voice shaping how modern India sees itself.’

Bhavitha Mandava

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavitha Mandava/Instagram

‘Bhavitha Mandava’s story feels personal to me because it is a dream we have been waiting to see come true,’ writes Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in Time.

‘Think about the poetry of her journey: A girl spotted on the subway in the everyday rhythm of New York City in 2024, finding herself walking for Chanel’s Metiers d’art 2026 show, which turned the subway into a runway. You couldn’t script a fuller circle.

‘And yet, the Bhavitha I love is still the one sitting on my couch at home, thinking deeply and talking passionately about what matters to her. Her beauty is undeniable but it is her spirit that makes her special.’

Diya Joukani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diya Joukani/Instagram

‘Diya Joukani doesn’t need any permission from fashion gatekeepers,’ writes Bandana Tewari, former editor-at-large of Vogue India in Time.

‘In fact, the self-taught designer is dismantling their carefully built hierarchy by making her own stage on the streets of Mumbai. Her clothes, viral videos and confident presence collapse the distance between fashion and everyday life, between insider and outsider, between craft and street culture.

‘Her debut collection sold out almost overnight when it launched in January and collaborations with global cultural figures have amplified her reach. Unapologetically local yet globally relevant, she represents a different India: Messy, inventive, multi­lingual, street-smart and impossible to curate neatly.’

Bhavya Ramesh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavya Ramesh/Instagram

‘Bhavya Ramesh is a force. The designer reimagines contemporary fashion through a distinctly new-age lens, bringing together cultural heritage and an almost avant-garde sensibility,’ writes Model and Content Creator Subiksha Shivakumar in the magazine.

‘What makes her work so compelling is the way she navigates the space between the familiar and the unexpected, creating a visual language that feels deeply rooted yet entirely her own.

‘There is a certain fearlessness in her approach, one that challenges conventional ideas of fashion while remaining connected to the cultural narratives that inform it.’

Sivan Santhosh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sivan Santhosh/Instagram

It’s been four years since Sivan Santhosh’s Keralam-based company, Neytt, began weaving carpets for the star­studded Met Gala.

‘Sivan and his wife Nimisha had joined the family business just before the pandemic and faced scepticism for their ideas, including collaborating with artists who could hand-paint designs on their carpets,’ writes luxury lifestyle journalist Prasad Ramamurthy in Time.

‘Key to the company’s approach is working with artisans across India, often combining natural fibres into its floor coverings.

Watch out for Neytt’s 2027 collab with a New York museum.

Do read: The Keralam Couple Who Designed The Met Gala Carpet

Padma Yangchan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masque Restaurant/Instagram

When it comes to shopping in Kashmir, the one thing that comes to mind is the beautiful pashmina shawls, made from the soft undercoat of Changthangi goats in neighboring Ladakh.

Stylist Vinita Makhija’s message in Time praises Namza Couture’s Padma Yangchan who has ‘travelled into the region’s remote interiors, collecting heirloom textiles and oral histories.

‘Through Namza Couture, she has helped to revive historically ceremonial weaves and traditional styles, such as gyaser and kinkhwab, reimagining the silk brocades in lush contemporary forms.’

Padma’s next big moment? Namza Couture will be part of an exhibition titled South Asia Now: Fashion. Art. Design at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum in April 2027.