Tiffany Trump Attends Ambani Ganeshotsav

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump's younger daughter, attended the Ambani family's Ganeshotsav celebrations alongside her husband Michael Boulos.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tiffany Trump/Instagram

For the festive occasion, she embraced full desi elegance in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga. The delicate mint-and-blush palette proved tailor-made for the grand celebration.

Tiffany chose a voluminous pistachio-green skirt adorned with dense white and silver floral embroidery. Her matching cropped choli featured intricate silver zari and delicate beadwork throughout.

The true focal point was her dupatta. Breaking away from monochrome tradition, Tiffany offset the pastel green base with a diaphanous sheer pink drape, creating a dreamy, candy-toned contrast that felt festive yet understated.

Then came the statement jewellery.

Leaning into classic royalty, she styled the outfit with an elaborate polki choker strung with pearls and accented with deep maroon drop beads. Matching oversized jhumkas, a coordinated maang tikka, and a micro metallic top-handle bag completed the royal aesthetic.

Michael Boulos complemented his wife with sharp, tailored understatement. He stepped out in a structured terracotta-brown bandhgala jacket detailed with geometric motifs, worn over slim-cut cream trousers. The warm, earthy palette provided a balanced foil to Tiffany's soft pastels.

Safe to say, Tiffany understood the festive assignment to perfection.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff