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Sanchita Bashu Is Oh-So...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 17, 2026 11:06 IST

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Sanchita Bashu's style has a quiet charm to it.

The Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar S2 actress gravitates towards pieces that feel feminine and easy to wear but, every now and then, she slips into something bold and completely changes the mood.

Whether it's soft saris, relaxed co-ords or cool-girl denim, her wardrobe is all about looking effortlessly put together.

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: A blush pink sequinned sari is always a good idea. The delicate embroidery and sheer drape lend a soft, dreamy quality that's perfect for an evening celebration. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanchita Bashu/Instagram

 

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: Sanchita proves that an all-black outfit never goes out of style. The fluid silhouette keeps the look comfortable while still looking tres chic.

 

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: This mustard sari is a lesson in keeping things simple. The subtle sheen, fresh flowers and silver jhumkas come together to create a look that's timeless and graceful.

 

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: With its puff sleeves and floral embroidery, this dress feels straight out of a summer daydream. It's cheerful, feminine and made for twirling.

 

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: From the front, this maroon anarkali is all elegance. Turn around, though, and the dramatic open-back detail steals the spotlight.

 

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: A bodycon maxi in a rich brown hue proves that basics can be anything but boring. Sleek and fuss-free, this is the kind of dress that does all the work for you.

 

Sanchita Bashu

IMAGE: A collared knit top and cargo denims make for the perfect off-duty combination. Relaxed, trendy and easy to recreate, this look has all the ingredients of a cool-girl uniform.

REDIFF STYLE

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