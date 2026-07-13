3 Chair Yoga Poses You Can Try In Office

Yoga expert Pushpa R recommends three seated yoga poses that will help you stretch, relax and feel flexible at work.

You can post your yoga-related questions for rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE

How many hours have you been sitting today?

Four? Six? Eight?

Now ask yourself another question.

If sitting is slowly making your body stiff, your neck tight, your back sore and your mind tired, shouldn't your solution also begin while sitting?

The truth is, your office chair doesn't have to be your enemy. With the right movements, it can become your yoga mat.

As a yoga and meditation coach, I often meet people who believe they need an hour every day to experience the benefits of yoga. The good news? You don't.

Just five to 10 minutes of mindful movement during your workday can improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and refresh your mind.

Here are three simple chair yoga asanas you can practise right at your desk.

1. Chair Parivrtta Urdhva Hastasana (Seated Raised Arms Spinal Twist)

IMAGE: Chair Parivrtta Urdhva Hastasana or Seated Raised Arms Spinal Twist. All photographs: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

This is a chair variation of Urdhva Hastasana with a gentle spinal twist.

Your spine was designed to move; not remain frozen in front of a laptop.

How to do it

Sit upright on a sturdy chair with both feet flat on the floor.

Raise both arms overhead and join your palms.

Inhale and lengthen your spine.

Exhale and gently twist your upper body to one side while keeping your hips facing forward.

Hold for three to five deep breaths.

Inhale back while returning to the centre and repeat on the opposite side.

Benefits

Improves spinal flexibility and mobility.

Relieves stiffness in your upper back and shoulders.

Opens your chest for deeper breathing.

Improves posture after prolonged sitting.

Refreshes the mind by increasing circulation.

Special instructions

Twist only within a comfortable range.

Avoid jerky movements.

People with severe spinal injuries or recent abdominal surgery should practise only under professional guidance.

Seniors can perform a smaller twist while keeping one hand on the thigh if needed.

2. Chair Yogendra Konasana

IMAGE: Chair Yogendra Konasana or Seated Angle Pose.

This is a chair variation of Yogendra Konasana.

When was the last time you stretched the sides of your body?

Most people stretch forward. Very few stretch sideways.

Yet the muscles along your ribs, waist and shoulders become extremely tight after hours of desk work.

How to do it

Sit comfortably with your feet slightly apart.

Raise your left arm overhead.

Exhale and bend gently towards the right.

Slide your right hand towards your right ankle or foot.

Keep your left arm reaching upward, creating a long stretch through the left side of your body.

Hold for three to five breaths.

Return to the centre and repeat on the other side.

Benefits

Improves flexibility of the waist and spine.

Opens your rib cage, encouraging deeper breathing.

Reduces stiffness in the shoulders and neck.

Improves posture.

Gently stimulates the abdominal organs and supports digestion.

Special Instructions

Keep both sitting bones grounded.

Reach only as far as comfortable.

Pregnant women should perform only a gentle side bend under expert guidance.

Seniors and beginners may keep the lower hand on the thigh instead of reaching the ankle.

3. Chair Apanasana (Single Knee-to-Chest Pose)

IMAGE: Chair Apanasna or Seated Single Knee-to-Chest Pose.

This is a seated variation of Apanasana (knee to chest pose).

Sometimes the simplest movements bring the greatest relief.

If your hips feel tight after long meetings or your lower back complains every evening, this posture deserves your attention.

How to do it

Sit upright on a chair.

Keep one foot firmly on the floor.

Lift your other knee towards your chest.

Interlock your fingers below your knee and gently hug it in.

Keep the spine long and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 15-30 seconds while breathing normally.

Repeat on the other side.

Benefits

Relieves lower back stiffness.

Improves hip mobility.

Stretches the glutes and hip muscles.

Supports healthy digestion through gentle abdominal compression.

Promotes relaxation and mindful breathing.

Special Instructions

Avoid pulling your knee forcefully.

Those with recent hip, knee or abdominal surgery should seek medical advice before practising.

People with severe knee pain can lift their knees only slightly.

Seniors may hold behind the thigh if that feels more comfortable.

Your office chair can become your wellness chair.

Here's something worth remembering.

Most people don't become stiff because they work too hard.

They become stiff because they remain in the same position for too long.

Your body craves movement. Even practising these three chair yoga asanas for five minutes every two or three hours can help reduce stiffness, improve circulation and restore energy during your workday.

Your next wellness break doesn't need coffee.

It might just need a chair... and conscious breath.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes (@pushpa_radiantyogavibes), is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in Yoga for Human Excellence.

You can post your yoga-related questions for rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE

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