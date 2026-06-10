This Simple Habit Will Help You Score 99%ile In CAT 2026

CAT and MBA expert and rediffGURU Patrick D'Souza explains how a simple daily reading habit can help aspirants clinch the 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test this year.

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If you ask any CAT topper about their secret weapon, the answer is almost always the same -- reading. Not mock tests, not formula sheets. Reading.

And yet, it remains the most neglected part of most aspirants' preparation.

This article lays out a proven roadmap to build a powerful reading habit from scratch, one that can transform your performance not just in the verbal section but across the entire CAT exam.

Why reading is the foundation of CAT success

Reading touches every section of CAT, not just verbal ability (VA).

Reading comprehension (RC) alone accounts for 16 of the 24 questions (two-thirds of the section). Strong readers gain a massive edge here.

Para jumbles and para summary require an intuitive sense of how ideas flow, which comes naturally to regular readers.

In data interpretation-logical reasoning (DA-LR) and quant, many questions are deliberately worded so as to be confusing. Confident readers can parse complex problem statements quickly and accurately, saving precious minutes.

Step 1: Start with what you enjoy

The first and most important rule of building any habit is to make it enjoyable.

If you dread picking up a book, you will never read consistently. Begin with whatever genuinely interests you -- thrillers, sports biographies, science fiction, history or even articles about your favourite hobby.

If you are unsure about what you enjoy, experiment. Try novels across genres -- mystery, fantasy, contemporary fiction -- and give each a fair chance before moving on. It is common to find the first few pages dull.

If you are not in the habit of reading, persist for three to five days before deciding a book is not for you.

Let me share a personal example. To start my daughter's reading habit, I suggested Harry Potter. She was put off by the size of the book and found the first few chapters slow.

A small incentive to keep going was all it took.

Once she got into it, she read all seven books back to back without any prompting.

The takeaway? Push through the initial resistance; the payoff is enormous.

Step 2: Create a fixed routine

Random reading does not build a habit.

Reserve a fixed slot every day -- ideally early morning right after you wake up or half an hour before you go to sleep. Both are low-distraction windows when your phone is less likely to compete for your attention.

A dedicated reading spot reinforces the habit further. Over time, sitting in that chair or corner becomes a cue that tells your brain: it's reading time.

Time targets to aim for:

Beginners or part-time CAT aspirants: Minimum 30 minutes per day

Full-time CAT aspirants: At least 1 hour per day

Final month before CAT: Build up to 1.5 to two hours per day

Step 3: Graduate to newspaper editorials

Once you have a stable reading habit, add newspaper editorials to your daily reading. These are written by subject-matter experts and represent some of the finest non-fiction writing available for free.

They are dense with ideas, precise in language and often structured around a clear argument -- exactly the kind of writing that appears in CAT reading comprehension passages.

Start with the editorial pages of leading newspapers such as The Hindu or The Indian Express.

Once you are comfortable, move to business newspapers like The Economic Times or Business Standard.

Beyond CAT, a strong familiarity with current affairs and opinion writing will serve you well in the group discussion and personal interview (GD-PI) rounds at IIMs and other top B-schools.

Step 4: Diversify across topics

In CAT, RC passages are drawn from a remarkably wide range of subjects.

Over the past several years, passages have covered philosophy, evolutionary biology, economics, literary criticism, ancient history, climate science, art theory and much more.

No one can predict which topics will appear, so breadth of reading is crucial.

Aim to read regularly from the following areas:

Social sciences: Psychology, sociology, political science

Humanities: History, philosophy, literature, arts and culture

Sciences: Biology, technology, environment and climate

Business and Economy: Finance, entrepreneurship, global markets

Good sources include long-form journalism from publications like The Atlantic, Aeon, Scroll and Mint Lounge, as well as science magazines like Scientific American or National Geographic.

Do not replace your enjoyable reading with these. Instead add them alongside it so that you do not lose the habit you have already built.

After two to three months of consistent reading across diverse topics, you will notice a marked improvement in how quickly you can process unfamiliar passages and how naturally the answers begin to reveal themselves.

Bonus tip! Read actively, not passively

Reading for CAT is not leisure reading. Train yourself to identify the central argument of every article, the author's tone (critical, appreciative, neutral, ironic) and the logical structure of the piece.

After reading an editorial, ask yourself: What is the writer's main claim? What evidence do they use? What is left unsaid?

This mental habit is exactly what the CAT VA-RC section rewards.

Reading is a slow investment that pays compounding dividends. Unlike formulae you can cram the night before an exam, reading ability builds over months.

That is precisely why aspirants who start early and stay consistent have such a decisive advantage.

Follow the steps mentioned above, stay patient and a 99+ percentile in the verbal section is well within your reach.