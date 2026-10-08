This Mumbai Cafe Teaches You How To Make Coffee

Instead of simply choosing the drink, you are encouraged to choose the coffee bean first.

How much roast do you like? What kind of acidity suits your palate? Do you want something brighter, more delicate or richer?

IMAGE: Araku Coffee has different brewing methods on display. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Typically, when you go to a cafe, you order the coffee you like and take a seat.

But what if I told you that you can actively decide what goes into your coffee and choose how you want it brewed?

That is what makes the new Araku Coffee cafe in Bandra, north west Mumbai, an interesting proposition.

The coffee scene in our country has evolved over the years, with cafes now showcasing aesthetic spaces, work-friendly spots and specialty roasters. Araku joins this already-crowded scene with something slightly different: It wants you to understand your coffee before you have it.

As the name suggests, the brand takes immense pride in its coffee beans, which are directly sourced from farms tucked away in the lush green valley of the Araku region in Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Araku Coffee's botanical artwork features leaves from this coffee-growing region. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

As you walk into the cafe, the tastefully designed, warmly-lit space immediately brings the valley into the room.

A large frame at the entrance contains different kinds of leaves that introduce you to the rich biodiversity found in the Araku Valley. Mango, jackfruit, black pepper, silver oak, eucalyptus, cinnamon are among the plants and trees associated with the coffee-growing landscape there.

This frame, though, is not merely decorative; it is meant to show that coffee here does not grow in isolation. It is part of a larger ecosystem that lends the bean its distinctive flavour profile, which makes it different from other coffee producing regions like Chikmagaluru and Coorg.

The valley is part of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, named after the revered revolutionary who was given the title Manyam Veerudu (hero of the jungle) by local tribal communities.

Today, coffee is one of the region's most important cash crops, alongside turmeric, ginger, jackfruit and other horticultural produce.

The menu has an elaborate presentation of coffee bean descriptions alongside popular coffees like Americano, cappuccino, latte and others.

Instead of simply choosing the drink, you are encouraged to choose the coffee bean first.

How much roast do you like? What kind of acidity suits your palate? Do you want something brighter, more delicate or richer?

These small personal decisions help create the cuppa of your choice.

Once you've chosen the bean and kind of coffee you'd like, you can also let the barista know how you would like it brewed.

There are various drip filters, including Japan's Hario V60 and Origami dripper, along with steeping techniques such as the French Press and the American AeroPress. There is also the brand's custom Araku Moka Pot, made using insulated wood and stainless steel.

It reminded me of Netflix's Musafir Cafe, where Vikrant Massey's Chander takes immense interest in how to brew a perfect cup of coffee, which eventually leads him to a new life and a cafe in the hills. Since I love my coffee, I can understand the slightly obsessive relationship people develop with it.

Now, you don't necessarily need to walk into Araku knowing what a V60 does or what the difference between immersion and pour-over brewing is. The barista is there to guide you towards the method that best suits your taste and preference.

That makes the experience far less intimidating for someone like me who enjoys coffee but does not want to pretend I can identify 14 different tasting notes in one sip. Like most of us, I just want my coffee to taste good.

IMAGE: Araku's various coffees and brewing experience. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

What's striking about Araku Coffee is that it makes you curious about why it tastes the way it does.

The brand has introduced a special course in coffee-making that allows participants to learn the nitty-gritties of what makes coffee special and the science behind it; the 30-day programme covers the-seed-to-the-cup journey.

Manoj Kumar, co-founder, Araku Coffee, is excited about highlighting coffee in a chai-loving country like ours.

He believes younger Indians, especially those who travel and experience coffee cultures around the world, are slowly warming to specialty coffee and that opens opportunities for the brand to experiment with their offerings.

Kumar explains the larger story behind Araku's beans. He says there is growing curiosity about what goes into the cup rather than simply reaching for a packet of instant coffee. He vouches for the brand's growing demand, which is now extending beyond metros to tier-2 cities likw Jaipur, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

IMAGE: The coffee-growing regions from where the beans are sourced. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Through the brand's Naandi Foundation, the organisation works with tribal farmers from the coffee-farming regions in the eastern ghats in villages like Nandivalasa, Dumagudri and Doravalasa. These are the places where the beans are selectively harvested and processed, without any pesticides.

"Out of 100 beans, they will give me the 70 of the best, with right colour, flavour, smell and flavour profile; the rest is taken by other brands," says Kumar.

"The beans that we source from these farmers have absolutely no fertilisers or pesticides and that make us 100 per cent organic," he adds.

And why can't other brands lay their hands on the best beans?

Pat comes the reply, "We pay these farmers the double of what others are paying at the moment. That's why they give us the best. They are loyalists."

IMAGE: Araku's coffee warriors. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

After all that conversation about coffee, when the cup finally arrived, it felt like meeting an old, familiar friend.

And it is not just coffee that's available here. The food menu offers a range of fresh bakes and other gourmet fare, with much of it freshly made in-house.

The croissant is one of the highlights on the menu, says Kumar. It is made with fresh, in-house churned butter and baked fresh after an order is placed.

IMAGE: A freshly brewed cup at Araku Coffee. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

What I ultimately like about Araku is that it does not simply hand you the coffee and leave you to it.

It lets you choose. It makes you curious. It lets you understand that a coffee bean has travelled a long way from a farm to this swanky Mumbai cafe. Perhaps that is what Araku's farm-to-cup philosophy is really about. They take real interest to make you feel a little closer to the journey behind your coffee.

That's how the coffee becomes a little more personal. It then compels you take the time to truly relish it.

Now that's the kinda coffee break I like.