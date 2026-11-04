14 Hidden Ways You Are Losing Money

Becoming wealthier isn't only about earning more money. Sometimes, it starts with stopping the money you already earn from quietly disappearing.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Most people know where their money goes: Rent. EMIs. Groceries. School fees. Insurance. Electricity. Fuel. Eating out. Investments.

Yet there is another category of spending that is much harder to see -- money that leaves your pocket without ever feeling like a major expense.

It may be a Rs 99 subscription you forgot about, a bank charge you never noticed, an insurance policy you don't need, an unnecessarily expensive investment product or the extra interest you pay because a loan remains outstanding for a little longer.

Individually, these amounts may look insignificant. Collectively, they can become surprisingly large.

And there is another problem. Some of the biggest leaks aren't expenses at all. They are opportunities lost -- money sitting idle, investments carrying unnecessary costs or rewards and benefits that you never claim.

Here are some of the less obvious ways you could be losing money.

1. Your money is sitting idle

Kindly note the illustration has been generated using OpenAI's ChatGPT.

You may think of money in your savings account as 'safe'.

It is.

But safe does not necessarily mean efficient.

As certified financial planner, founder of Holistic Investments and rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan puts it, "Safe and efficient are two different qualities, and most people only optimise for the first one."

If you maintain a large balance in a low-interest savings account for months or years when you don't need immediate access to all of it, inflation gradually reduces its purchasing power.

The issue isn't that you should move every rupee into a risky investment. It is that you should know how much money genuinely needs to remain liquid and what the rest of your money is supposed to do.

An emergency fund, money required for near-term expenses and money earmarked for a future purchase have different jobs.

"Money meant for an emergency and money meant for a goal five years away should never live in the same bucket just because it feels convenient," says Kalirajan. "Idle money is not lazy money, it is unassigned money and unassigned money almost always gets wasted."

Keeping all three in exactly the same place may be convenient but that convenience can have a cost.

2. You are paying for subscriptions you no longer use

Kindly note that all the illustrations generated using OpenAI's ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Streaming services are an obvious example.

But subscriptions can also include cloud storage, software, fitness apps, news services, gaming platforms, food-delivery memberships and dozens of smaller digital services.

The danger is psychological.

Rs 199 monthly charge doesn't feel like a serious financial decision.

But 10 such subscriptions mean nearly Rs 2,400 a month, or almost Rs 24,000 a year.

And because many subscriptions renew automatically, you can continue paying long after the initial reason for subscribing has disappeared.

Kalirajan says he has seen this repeatedly in his work. "I have reviewed hundreds of bank statements over the years and subscriptions are the one leak that clients are most embarrassed to discover."

The amount itself, he says, is often not the biggest surprise. "The amount is never the shock. The duration is."

Rs 300 charge running quietly for two years, he points out, stops being a small decision and becomes a long-term commitment you never actually agreed to.

The fix: Once every three months, go through your bank and credit-card statements and identify every recurring payment.

Don't ask, 'Is Rs 199 worth cancelling?'

Ask: 'Would I subscribe to this today if I didn't already have it?'

3. Your 'free' credit-card benefits aren't necessarily free

Credit cards can be extremely useful when used judiciously.

But rewards can create a strange trap -- you spend more because you want to earn points.

Rs 1,000 purchase that you wouldn't otherwise make is not a bargain because it earns Rs 10 or Rs 20 worth of rewards.

As Kalirajan puts it, "A reward point is not a reason to spend, it is, at best, a small refund on spending you were already going to do."

The danger begins when the reward changes your behaviour.

"The moment a purchase happens because of the points and not because of the need," he says, "the card has started managing you instead of the other way around."

There can also be annual fees, interest charges, late-payment fees and foreign-exchange mark-ups.

The biggest cost, however, is often revolving credit-card debt.

Paying only the minimum amount due can make a purchase that looked affordable extraordinarily expensive.

A useful rule is simple: Never treat your credit limit as your spending capacity.

Your income determines that -- not the amount the card allows you to use.

4. You are paying interest on debt while investing elsewhere

This is one of the most important financial contradictions to examine.

Someone may diligently invest every month while simultaneously carrying expensive debt.

Kalirajan calls this "the single most common contradiction" he sees in financial plans.

"Someone proudly shows me a systematic investment running every month," he says, "and, on the same page, there is a personal loan or a credit card balance costing far more than that investment will ever earn."

The question isn't whether investing is good.

It is whether the expected return from an investment justifies carrying a debt whose cost is certain.

This becomes particularly important with high-cost unsecured borrowing and credit-card balances.

Before celebrating a Rs 5,000 monthly investment, look at the other side of your balance sheet.

What is the most expensive debt you are carrying?

Sometimes the most profitable financial decision isn't finding a better investment.

As Kalirajan puts it, "Debt reduction is an investment too, it just does not come with a colourful chart."

5. You are paying too much for insurance

Insurance is essential for protecting against financial catastrophe.

But insurance and investment are different jobs.

Problems arise when people buy policies primarily because somebody tells them they are a 'good investment', without understanding premiums, charges, coverage, surrender conditions, exclusions and actual returns.

Another leak occurs when people buy multiple overlapping policies without knowing what each one covers.

At the other extreme, people sometimes save money on premiums by choosing inadequate health or life cover.

Kalirajan says that after more than two decades of financial planning, the policies that concern him most are "never the expensive ones or the cheap ones, they are the ones nobody in the family fully understands".

Insurance bought to satisfy an agent or a relative, he says, rarely satisfies a real need.

"Cover should be sized to your responsibilities, not to what felt easy to say yes to at the time."

The objective should not be the cheapest policy. It should be appropriate protection at a reasonable cost.

Review your insurance once a year -- particularly after marriage, the birth of a child, a major change in income, buying a home or taking on a large loan.

6. Your investments may be losing money through costs

Returns get all the attention. Costs rarely do.

But expenses charged by investment products reduce what ultimately reaches the investor.

This is particularly important over long periods because a seemingly small annual cost can compound into a meaningful difference.

"The return printed on a brochure and the return that actually reaches your bank account are rarely the same number," says Kalirajan.

"What you kept after costs and taxes is the only figure that pays your bills, yet it is the figure almost nobody checks."

Don't look only at a fund's recent return.

Look at expense ratios and other recurring costs, transaction or exit costs where applicable, taxation, whether you are paying an intermediary for advice or distribution and whether the product is actually appropriate for your objective.

Kalirajan points to ULIPs as an example of why investors need to look beyond headline returns. A ULIP fund that looks impressive on paper and a fund that quietly compounds after every deduction can be two very different products wearing the same label.

"The question isn't simply: 'How much did this investment earn?'

"It is: 'How much did I actually keep?'" says Kalirajan.

7. You are paying a convenience tax

Convenience is wonderful and companies know consumers will often pay for it.

Food delivery can cost more than eating at the restaurant. Express delivery can cost more than waiting. Airport purchases can cost more than buying the same item elsewhere. A taxi booked at the last minute can cost substantially more than planned transport.

None of these is inherently wrong.

The problem is when convenience becomes your default.

Kalirajan makes an important distinction: "I do not believe convenience is a mistake, I believe unconscious convenience is."

On annual reviews, he asks clients to notice how often they choose speed over savings by default without ever making an actual decision.

"Awareness alone recovers a surprising amount of money," he says.

A useful exercise is to identify expenses where you are repeatedly paying because you don't want to spend time comparing, planning or waiting.

You don't have to eliminate them. Just make sure you are choosing convenience consciously.

8. Your unused bank accounts and cards may have a cost

Many people accumulate financial products over the years.

An old bank account. A dormant credit card. An investment account opened for a specific purpose. A locker. A demat account. A brokerage account.

Each may appear harmless. But some products can carry fees or minimum-balance requirements, while multiple accounts can also make it harder to keep track of your finances.

Kalirajan describes this as financial clutter.

"Four or five accounts opened for reasons that no longer exist are not neutral," he says. Each one is a small on-going claim on your attention. And attention, he points out, is also a limited resource. Every unused account quietly draws on it.

Consolidation isn't always necessary -- some people have legitimate reasons for maintaining multiple accounts. "But periodically ask," says Kalirajan: "Why do I still have this?" If you don't have a good answer, investigate the cost and the consequences of closing or consolidating it.

9. You are wasting loyalty points and rewards

People spend enormous amounts of time hunting for discounts and remarkably little time checking whether they actually use the rewards they have already accumulated.

Credit card points, airline miles, hotel points, shopping rewards and cashback can expire, change in value or simply remain unused.

But Kalirajan says the bigger issue isn't the unused point. "The mistake is never the unused point, it is the spending that was done to chase it."

If you spend Rs 50,000 unnecessarily to earn rewards worth Rs 500, you haven't saved Rs 500.

You've spent Rs 49,500 you didn't need to spend.

Rewards should follow spending -- never drive it.

As Kalirajan puts it, "Chasing Rs 500 at the cost of Rs 50,000 unnecessary spending is not a reward; it is a loss dressed up as a win."

10. You are buying too much because the monthly EMI looks small

'Only Rs 3,999 a month' can make a Rs 1 lakh purchase feel surprisingly affordable, says Kalirajan.

But an EMI hides the total cost.

Before buying something on EMI, calculate: Total amount paid = down payment + all EMIs + fees + interest.

Then ask whether you would still buy it if the full price were displayed instead of the monthly payment.

Kalirajan calls an EMI "one of the most effective ways ever invented to make a large decision feel like a small one".

His suggestion is simple: Calculate the full price, including interest and fees, and imagine paying that number in one sitting instead of in monthly instalments.

"If the decision suddenly feels different once the full number appears," he says, "it was never really about affordability, it was about how the number was presented."

This is particularly important because multiple small EMIs can quietly consume a large part of your future income.

Your current lifestyle can therefore become a claim on your future salary.

11. You are paying the 'brand tax'

Sometimes the expensive option is genuinely better. Sometimes it isn't.

You may pay substantially more for a brand, premium packaging or a slightly newer model when a cheaper alternative would perform the same function.

This isn't an argument for always buying the cheapest product. It is an argument for understanding what exactly you are paying extra for.

Kalirajan's test is straightforward. "There is nothing wrong with paying for quality, durability or genuine service." But if you cannot explain what the extra money is actually buying beyond a name, you may be paying a brand tax.

His advice is to ask one honest question before every premium purchase: "What exactly am I paying extra for?"

If the answer is better quality, durability, service or reliability, the premium may make sense. If the answer is simply a logo, perhaps not.

12. You are losing money by delaying financial decisions

Procrastination has a financial cost.

You delay increasing your insurance cover. You keep an expensive loan because refinancing feels complicated. You don't switch from an unsuitable financial product. You postpone starting an investment because you want to 'learn more first'. You don't claim money that is legitimately yours. You leave paperwork unresolved.

Sometimes the amount lost in a year is small. But financial decisions compound too.

Kalirajan says that across almost every client he has worked with, one pattern repeatedly destroys wealth quietly: "Delay. Not bad decisions, simply postponed ones."

A policy not reviewed, a loan not refinanced, an investment not started because the timing did not feel perfect yet -- all can carry a cost.

"Money does not wait for you to feel ready," he says. "It simply keeps compounding, for you or against you."

A decision postponed for five years is not the same as a decision postponed for five days.

13. You are paying for things you can get for free

This is the opposite of the convenience tax.

Consumers sometimes pay intermediaries for services or information that they could obtain directly.

Banking products, government services, financial information and basic account-management facilities may sometimes be available directly at little or no cost.

But this doesn't mean every fee is unnecessary.

Professional advice can be valuable. Paying somebody who saves you time, prevents mistakes or provides expertise can be money well spent.

Kalirajan himself makes that distinction.

"Good advice is worth paying for when it saves you from a costly mistake or gives you clarity you could not have reached alone."

The hidden leak occurs when you pay a fee without understanding what service you are actually receiving.

His advice is simple: "Pay for guidance. Get value from it."

14. Your lifestyle is quietly expanding with your income

This may be the biggest leak of all.

You receive a salary increase. Your spending increases.

You receive a bonus. You upgrade something.

Your income rises again. So does your lifestyle.

Nothing feels excessive because each individual decision appears affordable when you take it. But five years later, your income may have doubled while your savings rate has barely changed.

Kalirajan says this is the leak he spends the most time on with clients because "it never feels like a mistake in the moment".

Every individual upgrade seems reasonable and yet, over time, the income can grow far faster than the savings.

The danger isn't spending money.

It is automatically converting every increase in income into an increase in consumption.

The simplest fix, he says, is to decide in advance that "a fixed portion of every increment goes towards long term goals before lifestyle gets the chance to claim it".

That way, your lifestyle can improve without consuming all of your additional earning power.

The money you don't notice losing

The most expensive financial mistakes are not always spectacular. They are often boring.

Rs 200 here.

Rs 500 there.

A subscription you forgot.

A fee you didn't question.

Interest you could have avoided.

A policy you didn't understand.

A reward you never used.

An investment cost you never examined.

A purchase you made because the EMI looked small.

None of these is likely to make you feel financially reckless. That's precisely why they are dangerous.

The solution isn't to become miserly. It is to become deliberate.

Once or twice a year, conduct a personal "money leak audit".

Look through 12 months of bank statements, credit-card statements, investments, insurance policies and loans. Then divide what you find into three buckets:

Money I don't need to spend.

Money I am paying unnecessarily.

Money I could put to better use.

You may be surprised by what you find.

Because becoming wealthier isn't only about earning more money.

Sometimes, it starts with stopping the money you already earn from quietly disappearing.