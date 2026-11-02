30 And Single: Am I Running Out Of Time?

'Remove the thought that you are 'running out of time' because this haste will make you choose without clarity and you will end up making a mistake in your decision,' advises rediffGURU Shalini Singh.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitaly Gariev/Pexels

Finding the right partner at an appropriate age can be a challenge.

And if your parents pressure you into getting married simply because your peers are engaged, the process can get stressful.

While advising a reader, rediffGURU Shalini Singh, dating coach and founder of andwemet, an invite-only WhatsApp matchmaking community for Indian singles, recommends taking enough time to find the right partner instead of rushing into marriage due to parental pressure.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

Anonymous: I am in my late 30s, and most of my friends are already married or settled with their families.

My parents have started putting pressure on me to get married and I have tried both dating apps and introductions through relatives. But whenever I meet someone, I either don't feel a connection or start worrying about whether I am making the right choice.

How can I date with an open mind without feeling that I am running out of time?

Such a valid question!

1. Do not compare yourself with others. You are you and you are unique. It's not easy but please work on it.

2. Remove the thought that you are 'running out of time' because this haste will make you choose without clarity and you will end up making a mistake in your decision.

3. Your parents wish well for you. Sit down with them and ask them to introduce you to prospects.

But here is the catch: You need to know the difference between early filters, deal breakers and pet peeves. This will help you gain immense clarity.

Wishing you the best!

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

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