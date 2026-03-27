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Simply Beautiful, Priyanka

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 11:24 IST

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Fresh off Made In Korea on Netflix, Priyanka Mohan is serving looks that swing between full desi princess and K-drama cutie, sometimes in the same week.

One scroll through her style file and you’ll realise that she loves to play, experiment and look ridiculously good while doing it. 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: Priyanka dives headfirst into Barbiecore with a desi twist in a hot pink, vest-style blouse with champagne embroidery and a matching skirt. The pearl and stone earrings? Just the cherry on top. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: In a butter yellow plaid shirt, beige pants and those red sneakers, she is giving full K-drama main character on a casual day out.

 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: In a red and white floral dress with the cutest laal phools, Priyanka keeps things sweet, flirty and totally date-ready.

 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: A yellow tissue sari that practically glows, paired with jhumkas and a bracelet watch, is how you do effortless festive without trying too hard.

 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: This strapless pink floral gown turns her into a literal garden. Soft, dreamy and very royal ball energy!

 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: Priyanka wears a black bralette, bright yellow skirt and a blazer on top and somehow it all works. She adds a traditional gold choker and boom: it’s fusion done very right.

 

Priyanka Mohan

IMAGE: She goes full glam in a gold anarkali dripping in sequins and beads, with a neckline so dramatic it looks like a huge statement necklace.

REDIFF STYLE

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