Simply Beautiful, Priyanka

Fresh off Made In Korea on Netflix, Priyanka Mohan is serving looks that swing between full desi princess and K-drama cutie, sometimes in the same week.

One scroll through her style file and you’ll realise that she loves to play, experiment and look ridiculously good while doing it.

IMAGE: Priyanka dives headfirst into Barbiecore with a desi twist in a hot pink, vest-style blouse with champagne embroidery and a matching skirt. The pearl and stone earrings? Just the cherry on top. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

IMAGE: In a butter yellow plaid shirt, beige pants and those red sneakers, she is giving full K-drama main character on a casual day out.

IMAGE: In a red and white floral dress with the cutest laal phools, Priyanka keeps things sweet, flirty and totally date-ready.

IMAGE: A yellow tissue sari that practically glows, paired with jhumkas and a bracelet watch, is how you do effortless festive without trying too hard.

IMAGE: This strapless pink floral gown turns her into a literal garden. Soft, dreamy and very royal ball energy!

IMAGE: Priyanka wears a black bralette, bright yellow skirt and a blazer on top and somehow it all works. She adds a traditional gold choker and boom: it’s fusion done very right.

IMAGE: She goes full glam in a gold anarkali dripping in sequins and beads, with a neckline so dramatic it looks like a huge statement necklace.