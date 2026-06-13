The Most Interesting Food Pix You Will See

Food pictures are always, always irresistable.

And food -- be it street food, enormous fam dinners, shaadi khana, festival offerings, presentation art, kitchens or fancy, haughty meals -- happening at unusual, far away locations, you may not have explored, are doubly intriguing and enticing... They bring on lots of FOMO.

Every year the World Food Photography Awards -- sponsored by Bimi® -- hands out prizes to the top artistery exhibited in the photographing of all types of food and food situations. And what colourful pics they are!

Nearly 9,000 images for 27 categories, from more than 50 countries, poured into the 2026 edition of the competition.

These are some of the most captivating winning photographs from this year's competition, each telling a powerful story through the universal language of food.

The Festival of Food Enthusiasts

Category: Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration

Winner: Pingyao Song, China, First Place

IMAGE: At the Gourmet Festival organised by China's 'Zouchuan Hotpot' brand, hundreds of food enthusiasts gather around a communal banquet.

The rich aroma of red broth-simmered with chilly peppers, fermented bean paste, beef tallow, Sichuan peppercorn, ginger, sugar, salt, soy sauce, and spices fills the air.

Participants savour fresh ingredients like beef, beef aorta, tripe, luncheon meat, and tofu, or lift their lights and phones to livestream, focusing on the bubbling pot.

Through tasting, sharing, and interaction, they convey the authentic flavours and lively atmosphere of Sichuan hotpot to food lovers across China and around the world. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pingyao Song/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Early Morning Catch, Hooghly River

Category: Bring Home the Harvest

Winner: Marco Rutten, Netherlands, First Place

IMAGE: At sunrise beneath Howrah Bridge, a small crew hauls in their nets on the Hooghly river.

River fish remain everyday food and income here: Catches from boats like this are sold in nearby markets and prepared that very morning in Bengali kitchens. A quiet, collective harvest beneath the city's busiest crossing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marco Rutten/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

A Mid-Century Man and his Cake

Category: Cake Award

Winner: Claudia Anton, Australia, First Place

IMAGE: This image creates a cinematic mid-century mood with high contrast, warm tones and textures. The cake is the centrepiece with symmetrical lines and buttercream swirls glowing in firelight.

The scene is filled with hidden vintage surprises, family heirlooms and trinkets. A nod to the era and a moment in time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Claudia Anton/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Granny's Welcoming Gift of Love

Category: Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers

Winner: Kellie Carter, United States, First Place

IMAGE: This home affirms the true meaning of family. Where home is sustained by generosity, where love is expressed through making, sharing and showing up again and again.

Where Granny's smile, fresh baked cookies and a cold glass of milk can make even the bleakest of days bright again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kellie Carter/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

The Final Touch

Category: Food for the Family

Winners: Michela Balboni and Federico Borella, Italy, First Place

IMAGE: Little Asilbek touching the hot bread, right out of the family tandoor. In Samarkand, the non is unlike any other: Round, dense, with a thick, chewy crust, and always marked in its centre with black sesame seeds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michela Balboni and Federico Borella/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Displaying the Harvest in the Forde Abbey Kitchen Garden

Category: Food in the Field

Winner: Zachary Culpin, United Kingdom, Second Place

IMAGE: The kitchen garden harvest at Forde Abbey. Nine different varieties of almost 500 pumpkins, squashes and gourds picked and displayed at Forde Abbey on the Dorset/Somerset border.

Forde Abbey, which is now open to the public, is a former Cistercian monastery dating back to the early 12th century. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zachary Culpin/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium

Category: Fortnum And Mason Food at the Table

Winner: Jo Kearney, United Kingdom, First Place

IMAGE: The Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium (health hotel), Tajikistan, is a brutalist concrete monstrosity built on hot radon gas-infused springs in the mountains.

During Soviet times Communist workers were given two weeks annual holiday here. Today its low price -- $28 per day including full board and treatments -- attracts ordinary Tajiks plus tourists from the neighbouring 'Stans' and the odd backpacker.

Treatments include hot pools and steam rooms, wax wraps and tanning barrels, plus hearty healthy meals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jo Kearney/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Family Portrait

Category: MPB Award for Innovation

Winner: Hussam Sleiby, Jordan, First Place

IMAGE: In this whimsical family portrait, a white eggplant and a deep purple eggplant pose as mother and father behind an ornate gilded antique frame. Three striped offspring stand proudly before them.

Bathed in dramatic warm lighting, the scene rests on a rustic wooden table against a weathered, peeling wall, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hussam Sleiby/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Kyoto Street Vendor

Category: Street Food

Winner: Kara Baird,Australia, First Place

IMAGE: 'Shot in Kyoto, Japan in September 2025, this image was taken in a split second as I moved through the packed, sweaty crowd at Nishiki Market. With barely any space to stop, I raised the camera and captured a brief, unfiltered moment of the energy and intensity of the market at its busiest.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Kara Baird/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Cabbage Market. Mohastangor, Bogura, Bangladesh

Category: Unearthed Food for Sale

Winner: Kazi Mohammad Golam Quddus, Bangladesh, First Place

IMAGE: In Mahasthangarh, Bogra, a large vegetable market comes alive each morning. Farmers bring in their freshly harvested cabbages, usually transported by rickshaw vans, and gather for the daily cabbage market. Traders buy the produce here and supply it to Dhaka and other major cities. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kazi Mohammad Golam Quddus/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Raw Pairing No. 1

Category: Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award

Winners: Sarah Ghijselinck, Sandra Declercq, Belgium, First Place

IMAGE: Wine pairing is usually shown through prepared plates. This image approaches it differently: By composing the raw ingredients that define the pairing. Spice, earthiness and freshness are balanced visually to reflect how flavour combinations determine which wine works with a dish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandra Declercq/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Saddle-Up for Champagne

Category: Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer

Winner: Patrick Mateer, United Kingdom, Second Place

IMAGE: Lydia arrives at her Warwickshire wedding reception on her own horse, a striking entrance.

Bouquet in one hand, glass in the other, beneath a blue autumn sky streaked with cloud, a guest pours her first glass of champagne as the celebrations begin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Mateer/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

Food Brings the Family Together

Category: Food for the Family

Winner: Ying Chen, China, Highly Commended