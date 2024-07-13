News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Woman I Admire: My Wife

The Woman I Admire: My Wife

By EAKANATH LOTE
July 13, 2024 13:36 IST
During my struggling days both at the personal and professional level, my wife has always stood by my side, says Eakanath Lote.

Pragati and Ekanath Lote

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekanath Lote

I had married Pragati on December 10, 2006, when I was not having anything.

I was struggling for job at Mumbai after I came from my village. We were pursuing studies while working together to settle our personal as well as professional life.

Now, we have successfully completed 17 years of our married life.

We have been blessed with two beautiful, intelligent and healthy children, Utkarsh and Preesha.

We are settling in our professional fields with continued learning approach.

I am working for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as a senior private secretary whereas she is working as a post graduate teacher.

During my struggling days both at the personal and professional level, Pragati has always stood by my side as true motivator and supporter in my decisions and situations.

I am thankful that she is my partner in this my journey; I hope support her equally.

Together, we will surely succeed in our personal as well as professional life by helping, supporting and motivating each other.

Thank you, Eakanath, it was nice to see Pragati through your eyes.

 

