The Taste Of Summer: 8 Salads

When the sun refuses to get kinder, heavy, stomach-weighing meals are the first thing to lose their appeal.

Nothing is more charming in this garmi than bowls of chilled juicy produce, raw! Greens with bright dressings instantly chase away the summer somnolence.

Choose the salad that suits you from our collection of recipes -- be it a tangy Thai mango salad or a hearty beetroot-kabuli channa combo. And be chill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts

Greek Salad

A colourful mix -- which spells high nutrient values -- Chef Charles Jayakumar makes up a salad a la Greece with tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, olives, feta.

Please find the recipe here: Greek Salad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rainer Zenz/Wikimedia Commons

Tomato Salad With Pine Nuts And Cheese

Nandita Iyer has a tomato salad that comes together in under 10 minutes.

The tomato is naturally the king of the salad and crunchy pine nuts, top-quality olive oil and slabs of cheese pay it obeisance in a simple but delicious concoction.

Please find the recipe here: Tomato Salad With Pine Nuts And Cheese

Photograph: Issam Abdallah/Reuters

Lebanese Fattoush Salad With Pita

The Lebanese have mastered a salad that makes for a meal, but it's refreshing and surprisingly tasty. In this recipe a bunch of greens, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes are tossed up with toasted pita.

Please find the recipe here: Lebanese Fattoush Salad With Pita

Photograph: Kind courtesy Change C.C/Pexels

Spicy Thai Mango Salad

It is the half-ripe mangoes that bring a lively sweet-sour punch to Chef Sarab Kapoor's version of a salad that's immensely popular in Thailand. Jaggery, peanuts, chillies and tamarind paste do their magic as well, making sure the combo dances on your tongue.

Please find the recipe here: Spicy Thai Mango Salad

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Salads can definitely be gourmet but Chef Parvinder Singh Bali creates an avocado watermelon number so yummy you ain't gonna forget in a hurry. Cream cheese, lime, pecans, microgreens, sake, miso paste all have intriguing roles in the watermelon delight.

Please find the recipe here: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

Beetroot Channa Salad

Zelda Pande's Beetroot Channa Salad pairs beetroot with protein-rich channa. More nutrition is delivered by way of chopped bell peppers. Vinegar, kasundi (Bengali mustard paste and a dot of ketchup add the chatpata.

Please find the recipe here: Beetroot Channa Salad.

Photograph: Nadiya Sarguroh for Rediff

Rawas Salad

Add fish to a salad? Why not. Certain fish will double the nutrients coming to you from one bowl. Nadiya Sarguroh opts for the omega-3 fatty acids-rich rawas, baked -- its chunks are mixed with greens and lime juice and more.

Please find the recipe here: Rawas Salad.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Tuna Walnut Zoodle Salad

Another machliwallah salad, this time from Chef Sabyasachi Gorai. Tuna flirts with noodled-zucchini, er excuse me, zoodles, and peppery baby arugula in this enticing dish. It is finished with a citrusy touch and walnuts. Plenty of health to be had.

Please find the recipe here: Tuna Walnut Zoodle Salad