The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 You Can't Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 You Can't Buy

February 05, 2026 08:54 IST

Samsung has revealed a bespoke Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, crafted solely for competitors at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.

This model will never hit store shelves and is reserved strictly for participating athletes.

Know the Samsung Olympics model

samsung

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

1. Not For Sale, Only For Athletes

Samsung will gift it as part of its on-ground games support programme, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

2. Connectivity And Payments

Every unit arrives with a free 100 GB 5G eSIM, ensuring seamless connectivity. Samsung has also enabled digital payment functionality through Wallet, working alongside both international and regional service providers.

samsung

3. Global Rollout

Around 3,800 athletes, representing close to 90 nations, will receive the device. It will stay with them throughout the Games, helping with coordination, timetables and everyday organisation.

samsung

4. Design Inspired By Milano Cortina 2026

The phone sports a distinctive blue glass rear aligned with the official visual theme of the Games. Custom wallpapers feature dynamic line motifs that echo winter disciplines and the rhythm of athletic motion.

samsung

5. Smart Features

An expansive FlexWindow stretches edge to edge and is enhanced by Galaxy AI, allowing users to view alerts, manage to-do lists and snap images without unfolding the handset.

samsung

6. Camera

Photography is handled by a 50 MP primary lens paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.

samsung

7. Apps And Athlete-Only Digital Experiences

Preloaded software supports life inside the Olympic and Paralympic Villages, covering messaging, access passes, well-being tools and social interaction. The Galaxy Athlete Card adds a digital networking layer, enabling profile sharing, card collection and cross-sport engagement among participants.

