HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Exclusive! She Helped Aishwarya, Sushmita, Priyanka Win

Exclusive! She Helped Aishwarya, Sushmita, Priyanka Win

By SAVERA R SOMESHWAR
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 09:54 IST

x

Sathya Saran, then the Femina editor behind many of India's international beauty pageant wins, reveal why India is no longer bringing the Miss Universe and Miss World crowns home.

She knew some of the most beautiful women in India before the rest of the world did.

She helped shape their persona in the initial stages of their professional lives.

She saw them with all their gawkiness and later watched them soar.

Did you know no one had expected Sushmita Sen to win Miss India, let alone Miss Universe?

Or that Aishwarya Rai -- who was participating in the Miss World contest -- was so worried after Sushmita won Miss Universe that she made an SOS call to Sathya Saran, then the editor of Femina magazine and one of the most well-known backstage names behind the pageant? What was it that made 'the world's most beautiful woman' think the crown was slipping away?

Who did this maker of beauty queens consider 'the most perfect of them all'? And which beauty queen was the 'complete package'? Who was the most thoughtful? And who was the most focused?

These are some of the secrets that Sathya Saran reveals in The Rediff Podcast.

Sathya Saran

But that's not all the journalist and author -- she has written 12 books and recently translated Gulzar's biography, Gulzar Saab: Life, Writings & Cinema, and his book on poetry, Caged … Memories Have Names -- talks about.

She distils her life's experience as a professional and offers tips to young women who want to succeed the world of glamour and beauty.

She explains why India is no longer bringing the crown home, why beauty queens are no longer making a name for themselves in the movies.

There is, she says, an important factor that is missing and why, without that, beauty queens will not win international crowns or become talked-about stars.

A REDIFF WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL.
Sathya Saran was in conversation with Savera R Someshwar/Rediff
Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff
Video Presentation: Reuben NV

SAVERA R SOMESHWAR / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

6 Times India Made History At Miss World
6 Times India Made History At Miss World
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
How Sushmita and Aishwarya became superstars
How Sushmita and Aishwarya became superstars
Exclusive! India's First Miss World
Exclusive! India's First Miss World
When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...
When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception0:45

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's...

PV Sindhu recalls horrors of West Asia conflict, calls it 'horrific and scary'2:03

PV Sindhu recalls horrors of West Asia conflict, calls it...

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in Nepal1:45

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO